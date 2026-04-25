April 25, 2026 12:00 PM हिंदी

The Chainsmokers find a new friend in Malayalam superstar Mohanlal

The Chainsmokers find a new friend in Malayalam superstar Mohanlal

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) The American electronic DJ and production duo The Chainsmokers, ahead of their show in Dallas, USA, met with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, whom they tagged as their “new friend”.

The “#Selfie” hitmaker shared a picture posing with Mohanlal. In the image, which is posted on the photo-sharing website Instagram, the two musical artists are seen standing on each side of Mohanlal and smiling at the camera as the three posed for a picture.

“Made a new friend before our show in Dallas @mohanlal,” the caption read.

For those unaware about The Chainsmokers, the EDM-pop duo achieved a breakthrough with their 2014 song "#Selfie". Some of their popular numbers include “Bouquet,” "Don't Let Me Down", "Closer", "Paris" and "Something Just Like This" and No Hard Feelings.

The duo has been feted with the Grammy Award and American Music Awards, among many others. The Chainsmokers were the highest-paid DJs, dethroning Calvin Harris after six years.

Meanwhile, talking about Mohanlal, in March announced that his Drishyam 2 will release in theatres on April 10, 2026 ahead of the release of Drishyam 3. The film had missed its big screen release during the pandemic.

Drishyam 3 will release in May, this year. The crime thriller film is directed by Jeethu Joseph. It also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, and Esther Anil.

Mohanlal was last seen in Vrusshabha,a fantasy action film written and directed by Nanda Kishore. It also stars Neha Saxena, Samarjit Lankesh, Ragini Dwivedi, Nayan Sarika, and Ajay, appearing in supporting roles.

The film follows the intense journey of Adidev, a powerful and successful businessman whose life is entwined with ancient destiny and family conflict.

Mohanlal has career spanning over four decades, during which he has acted in more than 400 films. He was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2001 and Padma Bhushan in 2019.

He also became the first Indian actor to be awarded the honorary rank of lieutenant colonel in the Territorial Army.

--IANS

dc/

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