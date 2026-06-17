The black mask moment at Kochi ED office as Veena Vijayan appears for questioning

Kochi, June 17 (IANS) The image that unfolded outside the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Kochi on Wednesday carried a striking political symbolism in Kerala’s recent history.

During the decade-long rule of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, black often became a colour of confrontation on the streets.

Protesters waving black flags, wearing black shirts or even carrying black masks during public programmes had, on several occasions, faced police action and removal.

But on Wednesday, the same colour appeared in a very different setting.

Veena Vijayan, daughter of Pinarayi Vijayan, arrived at the ED office wearing a black mask as she stepped out of her vehicle and walked into the premises to appear for questioning in the controversial CMRL-Exalogic case.

The moment did not go unnoticed.

The black mask, once associated with protests against the government and often treated as a sign of dissent, was now seen as part of the appearance of the Chief Minister’s daughter before a central investigating agency.

Veena reached the Kochi ED office at 10.27 a.m. amid tight security and a huge media presence.

The premises resembled a fortress, with police personnel deployed and camera crews waiting since early morning for her arrival.

The ED had summoned Veena in connection with the case involving Exalogic Solutions, the Bengaluru-based IT company founded by her.

The agency is examining alleged transactions between Exalogic and Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL).

The case, which surfaced nearly 30 months ago, has remained a major political issue in Kerala.

The ED had recently conducted a search at the Thiruvananthapuram residence of Vijayan, where Veena is staying.

Veena was first asked to appear last week.

She had informed the agency that she was indisposed and offered to submit documents through her counsel.

The request was not accepted, and a fresh notice was issued directing her to appear personally.

On Wednesday, as Veena entered the ED office, the black mask became an image that captured a moment of political irony in Kerala.

--IANS

sg/dpb