'The ball’s coming out great,’ says Rabada on strong IPL 2026 performance

Dharamshala, May 26 (IANS) Gujarat Titans (GT) pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada expressed confidence in his form and rhythm ahead of Qualifier 1 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, saying the ball has been “coming out great” as he prepares for the final phase of IPL 2026.

Speaking before the high-pressure clash, Rabada said he is happy with the way he has bowled so far in the tournament and hopes to carry that momentum into the playoffs.

“The ball's coming out great. I think that's pretty evident. So I'm happy with the way that things have gone thus far,” Rabada told broadcasters ahead of the clash.

“Now I'm into the final push. So hopefully it just keeps happening my way,” he added.

The South African fast bowler has been one of the Gujarat Titans’ key performers this season, using both pace and variations effectively in crucial phases of the innings. He has taken 24 wickets in 14 matches.

Rabada explained that while there is planning involved behind the scenes, his use of slower deliveries and change-ups often depends on instinct during the game.

“I think it's just in the moment. It's instinctual in the moment. You do plan a bit, but it's just about seeing what's happening and then adapting,” he said.

The experienced pacer also described the upcoming battle between GT and RCB as an evenly matched contest featuring two strong bowling attacks and explosive opening partnerships.

“Both attacks are really good. And the opening stands are really good too. They've been doing well on both teams,” Rabada said.

“It’s just about performing your strength to the best of your ability. They're going to do the same thing. So that's what it is. It's fire versus fire,” he added.

Rabada also revealed that he recently celebrated his birthday with his parents in Dharamshala and praised the scenic beauty of the venue.

“My parents came over, so it was nice for them to see Dharamshala. What a beautiful place to play cricket,” he said.

--IANS

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