India and Japan continue cooperation in realising strong and prosperous Indo-Pacific

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, reaffirming during the discussions the vital role being played by the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership in advancing peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific.

“Delighted to receive Mr Toshimitsu Motegi, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan. Reaffirmed the vital role of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership in advancing peace, stability and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific and beyond,” PM Modi wrote on X after the meeting.

According to Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Toshimitsu Motegi, who is visiting India to participate in the Japan-US-Australia-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting, paid a courtesy call on PM Modi for about 30 minutes.

Minister Motegi stated that, based on the Japan-India Joint Vision for the Next 10 Years announced during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Japan last year, various initiatives are being pursued in the areas of security, economy, investment, innovation, and people-to-people exchanges. Furthermore, both sides agreed to cooperate in realising a strong and prosperous Indo-Pacific under an evolved Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP).

According to a statement released by the Japanese Foreign Ministry, both sides confirmed that they will work together to achieve concrete results in areas such as economic growth through investment, innovation, and knowledge circulation, as well as cooperation in the field of economic security.

Motegi also met External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, where the two ministers agreed to continue efforts in the defence and security field based on the security declaration revised last year, and to steadily advance various initiatives in the field of people-to-people exchanges, which will serve as the foundation for promoting cooperation in all fields, taking advantage of the opportunity presented by the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and India next year.

The two ministers discussed the situation in the Indo-Pacific and the Middle East, and confirmed that they would communicate closely to address various issues, including ensuring free and safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, noted the ministry.

They also confirmed that they would cooperate to ensure a stable supply of energy and essential goods in Southeast Asia and South Asia, it added.

–IANS

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