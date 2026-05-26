Bhagalpur entrepreneur credits Modi govt's welfare schemes for business growth

Bhagalpur, May 26 (IANS) A businessman in Bihar’s Bhagalpur has credited the Central government's welfare schemes, such as the PM Mudra Yojana and Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), for helping him establish and expand his enterprise, saying the initiatives have significantly improved both his livelihood and local employment generation.

Rajeev Pradeep, who runs a concrete products manufacturing unit in Bhagalpur, said he first availed a loan of Rs 5 lakh under the PM Mudra Yojana in 2021. Encouraged by the growth of his business, he later secured a Rs 30 lakh loan under PMEGP in 2024.

With financial assistance through these schemes, he launched a business manufacturing pavers, chequered tiles and RCC benches. According to him, the support transformed his business and improved his economic condition substantially.

Expressing happiness over Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 12 years in office, Rajeev said he feels optimistic about the future and believes Bhagalpur has witnessed visible progress over the years.

"In the beginning, we took advantage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mudra Yojana. The work improved, and later, through PMEGP, we received a substantial loan. Today, we are in a strong position and doing good work. Many workers are associated with me, and they are also benefiting through these schemes," he said.

He added that workers employed at his unit have also benefited from welfare initiatives, including the Ujjwala Yojana.

Rajeev further praised the government’s direct benefit transfer system, saying it ensured benefits reached people directly in their bank accounts without discrimination or delays.

"Now there is no role for middlemen. The money comes directly into our accounts. This efficiency of the Modi government deserves appreciation," he said.

Speaking about development in Bhagalpur, he pointed to several infrastructure projects underway in the region.

"Bhagalpur is changing rapidly, and there is much more to come. We now have a four-lane road, work is progressing on a marine drive, airport-related projects are moving ahead, Greenfield Road construction is underway, and infrastructure development is happening at a fast pace. The Ganga bridge work is also progressing quickly," he said.

Rajeev also wished Prime Minister Modi a long and healthy life and expressed hope that he would continue serving the country with the same dedication in the years ahead.

--IANS

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