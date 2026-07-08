TG20 Season 1: Playoff race reaches its climax as tournament heads into knockout stage

Hyderabad, July 8 (IANS) Following three weeks of top-tier cricket, exciting finishes, and exceptional individual efforts, the Hyderabad Cricket Association's TG20 approaches its most significant week. With four teams still vying for the title as the first season reaches the playoffs, each match now holds the stakes of a championship.

The playoffs kick off on Thursday with the Eliminator between Ranga Reddy Risers and EIPL & Eleve Karimnagar Diamonds. Later that evening, unbeaten Hyderabad E-Champions will compete against Anvita Khammam Aces in Qualifier 1.

The winner of Qualifier 1 will earn a direct spot in Sunday's final, while the loser will have another chance in Qualifier 2 on Friday, facing the Eliminator winner. The grand final is scheduled for Sunday, where the first champions will be crowned.

Eliminator: Ranga Reddy Risers vs EIPL & Eleve Karimnagar Diamonds

No team enters the playoffs with more momentum than Risers. After narrowly avoiding elimination in the final league game, Risers delivered a remarkable performance, beating Warangal Warriors by 161 runs to turn their fortunes around and secure a spot in the postseason.

They have depended greatly on Aditya Javvaji's consistency, as he scored 286 runs in the league stage. Meanwhile, seasoned spinner Aryan Cariappa spearheaded the bowling effort with 11 wickets, including a match-winning four-wicket haul.

EIPL & Eleve Karimnagar Diamonds have maintained a consistent and balanced campaign despite losing their initial two matches. Tanmay Agarwal has been their top scorer, accumulating 328 runs with two centuries, complemented by Chandan Sahani's contributions in the middle order. Their bowling unit has also performed well, with Rathlavath Dinesh taking nine wickets, while district star Narayana Teja and Shubham Sharma each added eight wickets to support effectively.

With a spot in Qualifier 2 at stake, both teams understand there's no room for error. Risers approach the match with confidence and momentum, while Karimnagar relies on their well-rounded team and experience in big games.

Qualifier 1: Hyderabad E-Champions vs Anvita Khammam Aces

The second playoff is expected to be a match worthy of the final. Hyderabad E-Champions have set the standard in the tournament, remaining unbeaten throughout the league stage. Their achievements are due to strong team performances, highlighted by Abhirath Reddy's outstanding season with 418 runs at a remarkable strike rate of 220, including a century. Ganesh Gadugu, a district player, has been an excellent partner, adding 224 runs and finishing unbeaten three times.

Ajay Dev Goud leads the tournament with 16 wickets, supported by Pranav Varma, who has taken nine wickets at a tight economy of 6.8 runs per over.

Anvita Khammam Aces, known for their explosive batting, face a tough challenge. Kodimela Himateja tops the run charts with 430 runs, including a century and four fifties, averaging an impressive 107.5. Wafi Kachchhi and G Sai Krishna Reddy have reliably provided aggressive starts during the league, making the Aces one of the most formidable batting teams in the tournament.

Their bowling performance has been consistent, with 16-year-old Ved Reddy taking 12 wickets, making him the second-highest wicket-taker of the tournament. Meanwhile, skipper CV Milind has contributed with nine wickets over five matches.

With a spot in the final directly on the line, fans can anticipate another exciting match between two of the tournament's top all-round teams.

League stage offers unforgettable first season

The first edition of TG20 has lived up to expectations, featuring high-scoring games, last-over finishes, commanding wins, and dramatic shifts in the fight for playoff spots.

The tournament featured several memorable contests. Aces made a strong statement with a 20-run win over Palamuru Strikers in the first match, then continued to participate in a series of high-scoring games. A key moment of the league stage was when India’s T20I captain Tilak Varma delivered an extraordinary performance for Medak Falcons, scoring a remarkable century in a match that is likely to be remembered as one of the event’s most spectacular moments.

Risers crafted the league stage story with a dramatic late push. Going into the last round, they required not only a win but also a significant improvement in their net run rate. They delivered spectacularly by defeating Warangal Warriors by 161 runs, securing the last playoff spot in one of the tournament's most thrilling outcomes, highlighted by Aaron George's outstanding 43-ball 91.

The tournament featured numerous standout performances, including Kodimela Himateja and Abhirath Reddy scoring remarkable centuries. Tanmay Agarwal made two hundreds, Aman Rao set the highest individual score of 142, and several bowlers bowled game-changing spells.

With the tournament entering its final stage, each run, wicket, and catch could decide who wins the inaugural TG20 trophy. Four qualified teams are still competing, but only one will make history as the league's first champions.

The excitement will extend beyond cricket, as fans at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium can enjoy a grand celebration of Telangana's rich culture throughout the playoff week.

Thursday's double-header will showcase Telangana's vibrant culture, highlighted by the lively Oggu Dollu drummers, followed by live sets from popular singers Madhu Priya, Bhole Shavali, and Hanumant. On Friday, Qualifier 2 will open with the traditional Dappulu dance, honoring the state's cultural heritage.

The final event on Sunday is set to be a vibrant celebration of cricket and local culture. Hyderabad Cricket Association's TG20 Brand Ambassador Vijay Deverakonda will attend the title match, and fans can enjoy a variety of colorful performances, including Bonalu Kolatam, Kolatam, Bathukamma Dance, Lambadi Dance, and Oggu Dollu.

Popular playback singer Rahul Sipligunj will perform live, contributing to the festivities. Following his performance, an exciting sound, light, and laser show will take place, complemented by pyrotechnics during the mid-innings break. The stadium lights will dazzle in anticipation of the crowning of the inaugural champions.

--IANS

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