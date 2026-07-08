FIFA WC: 'Morocco must be brave with the ball,' says Aboukhlal ahead of France QF clash

Rabat, July 8 (IANS) Former Morocco winger Zakaria Aboukhlal has warned the Atlas Lions that they cannot afford to rely solely on defensive resilience against France, insisting they must also be brave in possession when the two sides renew their FIFA World Cup rivalry in Friday's quarterfinal.

The fixture marks the first World Cup meeting between the nations since France defeated Morocco 2-0 in the semi-finals of the 2022 tournament in Qatar, ending the Atlas Lions' historic run as the first African and Arab nation to reach the last four.

Aboukhlal, who came on as a second-half substitute in that semi-final, said France remain one of the most dangerous teams in world football because of their ability to capitalise on the smallest errors.

"I remember the intensity and the feeling that we were still in the game. Even though we were behind, we kept believing and pushing. France were difficult because they punished every small mistake. They have speed, experience, and players who can decide a match in one moment. Sometimes you feel you are in control, but one transition can change everything," Aboukhlal told FIFA.

The Torino winger believes Morocco's task goes beyond containing France star Kylian Mbappé, stressing that Les Bleus possess match-winners all over the pitch.

"Of course, Mbappe is one of the best players in the world, so you have to be aware of him. But France are not only Mbappé. They have quality everywhere.

"Morocco will have to defend together, stay compact, and not give France too much space in transition. But they also have to be brave with the ball. Against France, you cannot survive. You need moments where you make them defend as well," he added.

Although Aboukhlal was not selected for Morocco's 2026 World Cup squad, he has closely followed the team's progress and believes the current side has matured significantly since its breakthrough campaign in Qatar.

"The maturity. They look calm, confident, and together. They don't look surprised to be at this stage. They want to play to their own strengths, no matter who the opponent is," he said.

Aboukhlal also praised the leadership within the current squad following the retirement of former captain Romain Saiss, highlighting goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, defender Noussair Mazraoui, and skipper Achraf Hakimi as key figures.

"Of course, Romain was a big leader, but this team has more leaders now. Bono is one of them, and you also have players like Mazraoui and Hakimi who understand what it means to represent Morocco," he said.

Despite acknowledging France's quality, Aboukhlal believes another deep World Cup run would confirm Morocco's rise among football's elite. "It would be massive, but more than that, it would show that Morocco have continued on the path they started in 2022. They have already proven they built something special, and now they are showing consistency at the highest level.

"It would confirm that Morocco is not just capable of one great tournament, but that they can compete with the best again and again," he concluded.

--IANS

sds/bsk/