October 29, 2025 3:52 PM हिंदी

Textile, shrimp stocks surge following Trump's comments on India-US trade deal

Textile, shrimp stocks surge following Trump's comments of India-US trade deal

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) Shares of Indian textile and shrimp exporters surged on Wednesday following US President Donald Trump's comments on a potential trade deal with India, raising investor expectations for reduced tariffs on domestic exports.

Export-oriented shrimp and textile stocks receive a major chunk of their revenue from the American market.

President Trump's comments at the APEC CEO Summit Luncheon in Gyeongju, South Korea, where he lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding that he is going to "do a trade deal with India". US President Trump praised Modi, calling him “the nicest-looking guy” and “tough as hell.”

The shares of these export-orientated companies had significantly declined earlier after the Trump administration increased tariffs on Indian imports to 50 per cent, citing New Delhi's purchases of Russian oil.

Leading Indian shrimp industry stocks rose by more than 2 to 4 per cent, and some that had fallen into the red following US tariffs returned to positive territory. Textile stocks also experienced around 2–4 per cent gains.

"I'm doing a trade deal with India and have great respect and love for Prime Minister Narendra Modi… we have a great relationship," he said.

Trump's positive remarks follow reports last week of progress over two of three major sticking points – India's continued import of discounted Russian oil and the US' 50 per cent 'reciprocal' tariff on the import of Indian goods, which included a 25 per cent 'penalty' for buying that oil.

Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers have joined hands to support the India-US relationship, months after the Trump administration announced a series of policies targeting Indian interests.

At least six bipartisan letters and resolutions have been drafted over the past 10 days defending the interests of the Indian American community, reaffirming support for the India–US partnership, and pressing the administration for accountability over its recent actions targeting New Delhi.

--IANS

aar/na

LATEST NEWS

Oman replaces Pakistan at Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup

Oman replace Pakistan at Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup lineup

Ananya Panday gears up for birthday, adorably asks fans to "wish her"

Ananya Panday gears up for birthday, adorably asks fans to "wish her"

Bharti Singh wishes for a baby girl, says she’d love to dress her up like Deepika-Ranveer’s daughter Dua

Bharti Singh wishes for a baby girl, says she’d love to dress her up like Deepika-Ranveer’s daughter Dua

'Laikey Laikaa' leads Rasha Thadani and Abhay Verma drop a fun video full of “cringe” jokes

'Laikey Laikaa' leads Rasha Thadani and Abhay Verma drop a fun video full of “cringe” jokes

'Baahubali: The Epic' trailer 2 brings back a lot of memories from SS Rajamouli's saga

'Baahubali: The Epic' trailer 2 brings back a lot of memories from SS Rajamouli's saga

Cyclone Montha wreaks havoc in coastal Andhra, two killed

Cyclone Montha wreaks havoc in coastal Andhra, two killed

Intel alert: Plot to rewind Northeast’s post 2014 development, stoke anti-India unrest

Intel alert: Plot to rewind Northeast’s post-2014 development, stoke anti-India unrest

21 more Maoists lay down arms in Chhattisgarh's Bastar

21 more Maoists lay down arms in Chhattisgarh's Bastar

India’s economic growth linked to energy, maritime sectors: Hardeep Puri

India’s economic growth linked to energy, maritime sectors: Hardeep Puri

Sanofi India’s Q2 net profit falls 7.9 pc, revenue drops over 9 pc

Sanofi India’s Q2 net profit falls 7.9 pc, revenue drops over 9 pc