Chris Hemsworth shares his mantra to years-long marriage

Los Angeles, March 2 (IANS) Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth has revealed the key to his over-a-decade-long marriage with model wife Elsa Pataky and said that it is honesty, which keeps it alive.

The two married in Australia in December 2010, months after they were introduced by his talent agent, William Ward, earlier that year.

Speaking about the secret behind their 16-year romance, Hemsworth told people.com: "There's an honesty, the north star of truth, that you're going to get with Elsa. I can show something to a bunch of other people, and they might be like, 'Oh, great work,' but Elsa will tell me if it sucks."

Pataky added: "I'll tell him, 'That's actually not funny. It doesn't work.'"

Hemsworth said that "critical sort of assessment" means Pataky "knows who I am, and we know what each other can do".

The Thor star uses his wife’s critical eye in his acting career, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Hemsworth shared: "Elsa's honesty is my barometer for whether something works. I take that with the films I do, the commercials, whatever. It's like everyone else can tell me one thing, but I know that I'm going to get the absolute truth from her.

"And it's sometimes dressed up in gentleness from time to time, so that it doesn't shatter my soul, which I appreciate."

The couple have a daughter named India, 13, and 11-year-old twin sons called Sasha and Tristan, and their children "don't care" about Chris' global stardom.

Asked if his children are scoring him "cool points" for being a big film star, he said in February: "They don't care. They don’t care at all. I reckon when they first realised I was Thor, they thought it was really cool. And then they realised they couldn't fly, and they thought it was less cool. Now they're just like, 'Ah, Dad, whatever.' Teenagers."

--IANS

dc/