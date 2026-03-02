March 02, 2026 10:20 AM हिंदी

Middle East conflict, security of stranded Indians reviewed in CCS meet

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) was briefed on the air strikes in Iran on February 28 and the subsequent escalation in the Middle East, as well as the security of the Indian citizens in the region.

Convened under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, the CCS reviewed the evolving situation in West Asia.

The meeting of the Cabinet committee, the apex decision-making body on security and strategic matters of India, came against the backdrop of a rapidly deteriorating geopolitical situation in the Middle East following coordinated US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran, which have intensified regional conflict and raised global security concerns.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, NSA Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri were present in the meeting.

According to the official statement, the Committee was briefed on the air strikes in Iran on February 28 and the subsequent escalation, including attacks in several Gulf countries.

"It expressed serious concern over the safety and security of the large Indian expatriate community in the region," the statement added.

The CCS also assessed the challenges faced by Indian travellers transiting the region and students taking scheduled examinations, along with the broader implications for regional security, economic, and commercial activities.

"The CCS directed all concerned departments to take necessary and feasible measures to assist Indian nationals affected by the developments. It underscored the importance of an early cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue and diplomacy," the official statement added.

India has maintained a balanced stance in the Middle East crisis, advocating de-escalation while protecting its citizens and economic ties.

This is the latest in a series of high-stakes security reviews as global tensions mount.

--IANS

sd/

