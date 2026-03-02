Australia add uncapped duo Trenaman, Brown to squad for one-off Test against India

Melbourne, March 2 (IANS) Australia have called up uncapped pair Rachel Trenaman and Maitlan Brown to their squad for one-off Test against India, that commences at the WACA Ground in Perth on March 6.

The uncapped pair will join their teammates in Perth this week, adding depth following the quad injuries to Garth and Ellyse Perry, and Sophie Molineux's back complaint.

Trenaman comes into an Australia squad for the first time as cover for Perry, is battling a quad issue and will play purely as a batter in Perth should she recover in time, while key pacer Kim Garth has already been ruled out of the match with an injury problem of her own.

Brown meanwhile comes into an Australia squad for the first time since 2021. The 28-year-old quick has enjoyed a strong domestic summer, with 16 wickets in 10 matches for New South Wales this season.

Both Brown and Trenaman featured for Australia A in a red-ball four-day game against India A in Brisbane last August

Skipper Sophie Molineux will also miss the match with a back concern, meaning Alyssa Healy will once again captain the side in what will be her last international appearance prior to retirement.

Healy scored a superb 158 in the third and final ODI against India in Hobart on Sunday to ensure the Aussies opened up an insurmountable 8-4 advantage in the multi-format series and will lead the side once again in Perth with Molineux sidelined.

Australia Test squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Lucy Hamilton, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

