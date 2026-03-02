Akshay Kumar calls Tiger Shroff his ‘younger brother’ in heartfelt birthday note

Mumbai March 2 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar took to social media to share a beautiful post for actor Tiger Shroff calling him as his “younger brother”.

The superstar wished Tiger on his birthday, and sharing a picture still from their movie Bade Miyaan Chote Miyaan.

Posting the picture alongside the note, Akshay wrote, “Happy Birthday @tigerjackieshroff More than a co-star, you’re like my younger brother. Keep smashing goals on volleyball courts and in life. Love & prayers.”

The picture from the movie stills shows the duo walking side by side in similar olive-green T-shirts and camouflage cargo pants, sporting sunglasses. Akshay is seen placing his arm around Tiger’s shoulder.

For the uninitiated, Akshay and Tiger shared screen space in the 2024 action entertainer “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan”, which marked their first full-fledged collaboration in Bollywood.

Talking about the movie, it showcased high-octane stunts and intense action sequences.

Akshay Kumar, for the uninitiated, has also worked with Tiger Shroff’s father and Bollywood star Jackie Shroff in the 2015 released Brothers.

Earlier on Monday, Jackie Shroff had marked his son's birthday with a heartfelt gesture, sharing a few adorable, unseen baby pictures of his “cub” on social media.

Taking to his social media account, Jackie Shroff shared a heartwarming series of photographs tracing son Tiger's journey from being a baby to adulthood.

On the professional front, Tiger made his acting debut with the action romance Heropanti in 2014. He went on to star in the commercially successful action films Baaghi, Baaghi 2 and War.

