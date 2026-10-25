Terrorism, loans reflect Pakistan's failure as responsible nation: Report

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) Harbouring terrorists, intense control of the military, loan dependency, and sidelining of its own people have all contributed to Pakistan's "failure" as a responsible nation, according to a media report.

Citing the terror attacks on Indian soil, a report in 'The Global Kashmir' stated: "A responsible country protects its own people, keeps its promises and does not let its land be used to harm others. By this simple test, Pakistan has failed for decades. The proof is not in speeches made in Delhi. It is in the record, from Mumbai in 2008 to Pahalgam in 2025, and in the daily struggles of ordinary Pakistanis."

Mentioning the crackdown on Al Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden by American forces in 2011 and Islamabad being kept on the global financial watchdog’s grey list for weak action against terror financing, the report's author AG Paul underlined that these are part of the international record and "not just India's claims".

Paul noted how using militants as a "tool of policy" has caused severe disadvantage to the Islamic Republic.

"Many of its own citizens have died at the hands of the same kind of groups the state once tolerated. Even its old friends have turned hostile," his report noted while citing repeated skirmishes between Afghan Taliban forces and Pakistani troops.

Referring to Pakistan's economy, the report mentioned how the country repeatedly seeks help from the IMF even as its citizens were left struggling with high prices and power problems. "Money and attention have gone into the army and into proxy games, not into schools, hospitals and jobs."

Moreover, no elected Prime Minister in Pakistan’s history has completed a full term, due to the Army's control over foreign and security policy, thereby reflecting a "weak" voice of the people that is not enough to demand a change of course.

Paul highlighted in his opinion piece how minorities like the Hindus, Christians and Ahmadis have been subjected to discrimination for long, saying that a nation that cannot protect its smallest communities, "is not a safe home for anyone who thinks differently".

Drawing a contrast with India, the author recalled that New Delhi's attempts to hold talks, open trade, run bus and train links and extend goodwill have repeatedly been answered with terror attacks from the neighbouring country.

According to Paul, India keeping the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance till Islamabad ends support for cross-border terrorism, "is not hostility for its own sake. It is a country telling its neighbour that trust must be earned".

Advising Pakistan to dismantle terror groups on its soil, put wanted men on trial, let elected leaders govern and treat every citizen equally, the report emphasised that peace in South Asia depends on it, which is also deserved by the citizens of the Islamic Republic.

--IANS

cg/vd