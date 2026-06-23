'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' title track teaser out, movie to release on 24th July

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Filmmaker Milap Milan Zaveri's upcoming romantic entertainer, 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main', has received a new release date.

Starring Aman Indra Kumar, the son of veteran filmmaker Indra Kumar, and Akanksha Sharma as the lead, the drama is now set to hit theatres on 24th July 2026. The project will be reaching the cinema halls one week earlier than the previously announced release date. Initially, the makers had announced 31 July 2026 as the release date for 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main'.

Further adding to the buzz, the makers also unveiled the teaser of the film's title track on Tuesday. The complete song is expected to be out on 24th June, 2026.

The preview provides a glimpse of the fresh pairing of Aman Indra Kumar and Akanksha Sharma, capturing their charming chemistry. The complete music from the movie 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' will be available on Zee Music’s YouTube channel and across all major streaming platforms.

Along with marking the Bollywood debut of Aman Indra Kumar opposite Akanksha Sharma, 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' also stars veteran actor Paresh Rawal in a pivotal role.

Sharing the update on social media, director Milap Milan Zaveri penned, "Ab Har YAAR karega PYAAR ka izhaar...#TeraYaarHoonMainTitleTrack Teaser out now. Full song releasing TOMORROW on 24th June. #TeraYaarHoonMain releasing in cinemas on 24th July 2026 (sic)"

The movie tells the story of friendship, love, and heartbreak, transcending through generations.

Presented by Ajay Murdia in collaboration with Mumbai Films, BIK Productions, and Enter10 Television, the film has been backed by Ajay Murdia, Bina Indra Kumar, and Manish Singhal. A Camera Take Films production, 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' is slated to arrive in the cinema halls on 24th July 2026.

Before this, Milap Milan Zaveri recently delivered a hit in the form of 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonaam Bajwa.

--IANS

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