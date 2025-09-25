Telangana Golconda Masters: Jamal Hossain opens up three-shot lead with stunning 62 on Day Two

Hyderabad, Sep 24 (IANS) Bangladeshi golfer Jamal Hossain extended his lead to three shots with a stunning eight-under 62 in round two of the Telangana Golconda Masters 2025, an INR 1 crore event, being played at the Hyderabad Golf Association (HGA), here.

Jamal (61-62), the first-round leader by one shot who has been bogey-free in the tournament so far, took his total to an impressive 17-under 123 on Wednesday. Chandigarh’s Akshay Sharma (62-64) signed for a 64 to continue in second place for the second straight day. Akshay’s total stood at 14-under 126.

Angad Cheema (66-62), another Chandigarh player, ended the day in third place at 12-under 128 after he matched the day’s best score of 62, also shot by leader Jamal.

Chandimandir-based Chandarjeet Yadav created history by making the first-ever hole-in-one on a Par-4 on the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI). Chandarjeet’s drive found the hole on the 369-yard-long Par-4 14th. Yadav struck a score of 71 to total one-over 141 as he missed the cut by one shot.

The cut fell at even-par 140. Fifty-five professionals made the cut.

The 40-year-old Jamal Hossain, a 10th tee starter on Day Two, continued from where he left off in Round One as he collected two birdies and an eagle on the back nine. Jamal’s eagle-two on the Par-4 15th came after his tee shot hit the flagstick and landed next to the hole. The man currently placed 14th on the PGTI Order of Merit, then added four more birdies on the front nine thanks to his outstanding chipping and putting.

Jamal said, “I posted a lower score in round one, but I felt I played better today. Soon after Chandarjeet made a hole-in-one on a Par-4, I too came very close to achieving the feat on the 15th. My round just took off after that eagle.

“I left a few putts out there, but I’m quite happy about my driving and tee shots. I just need to keep repeating the same over the next two days so that I can finally cross the line this year after having come close to winning on multiple occasions.”

Akshay Sharma, too, had an error-free day. He picked up two birdies on the front nine and four more on the back nine. Like Jamal, he drove the Par-4 15th green, which set up a birdie for him. Akshay also displayed some terrific chipping and putting that came to his rescue when he missed the greens.

Delhi’s Arjun Prasad, currently second in the PGTI’s merit list, came up with a 65 to be tied eighth at six-under 134. Hyderabad-based professionals Mohd Azhar (68) and Vishesh Sharma (70) were placed tied 35th at two-under 138.

