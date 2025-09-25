Telangana Golconda Masters: Jamal Hossain dominates 3rd round, takes four-shot lead

Hyderabad, Sep 25 (IANS) Bangladesh’s Jamal Hossain dominated the third round to establish a four-shot lead and emerge as the outright favourite for the title in the Telangana Golconda Masters 2025, an INR 1 crore event, being played at the Hyderabad Golf Association (HGA) here on Thursday.

Jamal (61-62-64), who enjoyed a three-shot advantage at the halfway stage, extended his lead by another shot after returning a score of six-under 64 on Thursday that moved his total to 23-under 187. The 40-year-old from Dhaka thus continued in the lead for the third day running.

Chandigarh’s Akshay Sharma (62-64-65) submitted a score of 65 to continue in second position for the third straight day. Akshay’s total read 19-under 291 at the end of the week’s most windy day, which also witnessed a drizzle in the last 30 minutes of play.

Khalin Joshi (65-66-66) of Bengaluru carded a 66 to close the penultimate round in third position at a total of 13-under 197, thus making a gain of one spot.

Delhi’s Shaurya Bhattacharya and Gurugram’s Manu Gandas fired rounds of 64 to share fourth place at 12-under 198. Delhi’s Arjun Prasad, currently second in the PGTI’s merit list, shot a second consecutive 65 to rise two spots to sixth place at 11-under 199.

Chandigarh golfer Vishav Pratap Singh Gill produced the day’s best score of 63 to move up 28 spots to seventh position at nine-under 201. Hyderabad’s Vishesh Sharma was the highest-placed among the local golfers as he posted a 67 to be tied 22nd at five-under 205.

Jamal Hossain, a five-time winner on the PGTI who had gone bogey-free in the first two rounds, continued his fine form on Thursday by picking up seven birdies at the cost of a single bogey. Jamal’s four birdies over the first eight holes included a conversion each from 25 feet and 40 feet.

Hossain’s first bogey of the tournament came on the ninth, where he hit an erratic tee shot. He came roaring back by adding three more birdies thereafter, thanks to his top-class hitting. Jamal drove the green on the Par-4 14th.

“I hit a lot of greens in regulation today as my tee shots and approach shots were spot on. I managed to keep the errors out of my game for the third straight day, with the bogey on the ninth being the only exception. I’m proud of my effort because it was quite a windy day today," Jamal said.

“It’s now about carrying forward the same rhythm into the final day and focusing on what I’ve done well so far this week. I’ve been a runner-up twice this season, so I’ve learnt from the mistakes I made on those occasions and hopefully that should stand me in good stead,” added Jamal, who is currently placed 14th in the 2025 PGTI Order of Merit.

Akshay Sharma’s flawless 65 on Thursday meant he was leader Jamal’s closest rival, and there was daylight between the top two and the rest of the field.

