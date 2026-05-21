Tejasswi Prakash jokes ‘plan karke bacche hone hote toh aapke hote…’ at Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Television actress Tejasswi Prakash, while appearing on the show Double Date hosted by Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi with her partner Karan Kundrra, spoke about relationships, life as live-in partners, and a witty comeback that left everyone chuckling.

In a light-hearted moment, Neha asked Tejasswi and Karan, “When are you guys planning kids? Give us a year!”

Pat came a hilarious reply by Tejasswi: “Plan karke bacche hone hote toh aapke hote plan karke? (If children really happened according to planning, did you have yours planned?)”

Angad cheekily added, “I like this question!” while Neha responded: “Kuch logon ke plan karke bhi hote hain! (Some people do have them planned!)”

Tejasswi further joked, “Unplanned karke hum bhi wahi karenge lagta hai mujhe… lagta hai aisa hi hona hai! (Maybe we’ll also end up doing it unplanned… I feel like that’s how it’s meant to happen!)”

Tejasswi and actor Karan Kundrra have been dating since 2021. Their love blossomed in the reality show Bigg Boss 15. The actress is best known for her work in Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur and Naagin 6.

Talking about Karan, he was recently seen as a co-host with actress Sunny Leone in the youth-based reality show “MTV Splitsvilla 16”. The couple are currently seen on Netflix’s reality show “Desi Bling”.

Meanwhile,Neha and Angad got married in a private ceremony at a Gurudwara in 2018. The couple gave birth to their daughter named Mehr the same year. It was in 2021, when they announced the arrival for their second child Guriq.

Neha’s latest release 52 Blue. Directed by acclaimed Egyptian filmmaker Ali El Arabi, 52 Blue is a poignant coming-of-age story that follows a young Indian football enthusiast’s journey as a migrant worker to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The film explores themes of identity, aspiration, and resilience, set against a deeply emotional family backdrop. Angad was last seen on screen in Hi Nanna starring Nani and Mrunal Thakur.

The episode featuring Karan and Tejasswi will stream on Thursday on Neha Dhupia’s YouTube channel.

--IANS

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