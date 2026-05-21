Anil Kapoor gives a glimpse of his intense push up session, says ‘this is how I vacation’

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Bollywood star Anil Kapoor seems to be proving that age is just a number with his latest intense workout video, at his vacation.

Sharing the glimpse on his social media account, the actor showed his how he prefers to spend his holidays, with fitness and discipline.

He captioned the video as, “This is how I vacation…”

In the video, Anil Kapoor was seen doing intense push-ups outdoors with breathtaking mountains and hills surrounding him.

Dressed in a black fitted T-shirt, dark workout pants and a black cap, the actor looked completely focused on his fitness routine.

The clip featured the motivational background score “Live To Win.”

Soon after he shared the post, many celebrities and fans flooded the comment section praising his dedication towards fitness.

Actor Sudhanshu Pandey commented, “Super,” while Maheep Kapoor, Rahul Dev and Maniesh Paul also reacted with applause and fire emojis.

At the age of 68, Anil Kapoor has been driving that fitness has no age bar and continues to live with a disciplined lifestyle and commitment towards health.

The actor has often spoken about maintaining a strict workout regime, following a healthy diet and staying consistent with fitness for several decades now.

Despite his busy schedule, he is a regular with his workout sessions and keeps giving fans glimpses of it all on his social media.

On the personal front, Anil Kapoor is not just a father to three children, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, but is also a proud grandfather after Sonam Kapoor welcomed her first son Vayu in 2022 and second in March 2026, with husband Anand Ahuja.

On the professional front, Anil Kapoor made his Bollywood debut in the late 1970s and has been a part of the film industry for over four decades.

He has been a parth of movies like ‘Mr India’ ‘Tezaab, ‘Ram Lakhan’, ‘Beta’, ‘Pukar’, ‘Nayak’, ‘Welcome’, and ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’. He also received immense appreciation for projects like ‘24’ and ‘Subedar’.

–IANS

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