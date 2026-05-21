Michael Bay to direct movie based on Operation Epic Fury

Los Angeles, May 21 (IANS) Director Michael Bay is busy with a new film about a major military operation. Michael, who previously helmed the 2016 military drama ‘13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi’, is working on a film about the two pilots who were rescued from Iran during Operation Epic Fury this year.

Operation Epic Fury is a military action against Iran that President Trump approved starting in February 2026, reports ‘Variety’.

The director is working on the project with Universal Pictures. In April, a rescue mission took place to save two pilots from a downed US Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle.

As per ‘Variety’, he will be working with writer Scott Gardenhour and producer Erwin Stoff, both of whom collaborated with him on “13 Hours.” Bay and Stoff will produce the film, while Gardenhour is adapting the script from Mitchell Zuckoff’s upcoming book about the incident, which is set to be published by HarperCollins in 2027.

Michael Bay has had a long history collaborating with the U.S. military in order to add realism to films like his ‘Transformers’ series, and ‘13 Hours’.

After the rescue, Trump reacted with an enthusiastic post on Truth Social, writing, “WE GOT HIM! My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in U.S. History, for one of our incredible Crew Member Officers, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is now SAFE and SOUND”.

“This brave Warrior was behind enemy lines in the treacherous mountains of Iran, being hunted down by our enemies, who were getting closer and closer by the hour, but was never truly alone because his Commander in Chief, Secretary of War, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and fellow Warfighters were monitoring his location 24 hours a day, and diligently planning for his rescue. At my direction, the U.S. Military sent dozens of aircraft, armed with the most lethal weapons in the World, to retrieve him. He sustained injuries, but he will be just fine”, he added.

--IANS

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