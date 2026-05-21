May 21, 2026 4:41 PM हिंदी

Bobby Deol’s 'Bandar' trailer exposes the disturbing reality many men silently face

Bobby Deol’s 'Bandar' trailer exposes the disturbing reality many men silently face

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) The makers of Bobby Deol's upcoming movie Bandar dropped the trailer on Thursday on their social media account.

After creating a stir on internet post it's teaser that was dropped last week, Bandar makers have now dropped it's official trailer.

The trailer film looks engaging and unconventional in its approach to entertainment.

With Bobby Deol collaborating with director Anurag Kashyap for the very first time, the actor seems to have stepped into a unconventional role in an Anurag Kashyap film.

The 2 and a half minutes trailer shows Bobby Deol attempting a very different role after his superhit streak with Animal and The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

The trailer hints at a love story gone wrong, and how Bobby as Sameera Mehra gets caught amidst fake FIRs and police cases.

The movie features an ensemble cast like Sanya Malhotra, Raj B Shetty, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Riddhi Sen, Jitendra Joshi, Indrajeet, and Nagesh Bhonsle.

The movie has directed by Anurag Kashyap, written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, the team behind Paatal Lok, Kohrra and Udta Punjab, and has been produced by Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Saffron Magicworks.

Backed by Zee Studios, Bandar releases in cinemas worldwide on 5th June 2026.

Talking about Bobby Deol, the actor, along with Bandar is currently geared up Alpha and a few other projects.

Bandar will be Bobby Deol's first solo lead movie after 17 years.

The actor who made his debut in the movie Barsaat along with Twinkle Khanna has over the years delivered superhit movie that proved his acting prowess.

–IANS

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