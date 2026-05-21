Ronit Bose Roy becomes a victim of cybercrime, warns culprits, 'cops are coming for you'

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Actor Ronit Bose Roy is the latest celebrity to become a victim of cybercrime.

On Thursday, the 'Udaan' actor informed that someone has been reaching out to people, especially girls, using his name and has been asking them for money.

He even shared the number and mail ID used by the accused, warning him that he will be facing the consequences of his actions very soon.

Ronit further urged the netizens to kindly inform him in case they are approached by anyone like this on his behalf.

The '2 States' actor took to his official Instagram handle and wrote, "It has come to my notice that someone has been using my name and reaching out to people, especially girls and asking for money. This person has been trying to take bookings in my name. The number involved is a Zangi number 3318085685 The email id being used is ronitroybookings@hotmail.com Everyone be careful. As for the perpetrator.... “cops are coming for you (sic).”

"Please note I will never approach women on social network or otherwise. Obviously I will never ask anyone for money If y’all come across anyone like that please bring it to my notice immediately", he went on to write.

Ronit even shared a couple of screenshots of the conversations where the accused is asking people for money using his name.

In the caption, Rohit advised everyone to be careful of such fruads, who use celebrity names to ask for money.

"Be very careful of people using celebrities identities to fool people and take advantage of them. In case you come across such instances it’s always a good idea to bring it to the celebrities notice. Me nor my representatives will ever reach out asking for money or for any such favors. (sic)," he issued the warning.

--IANS

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