Tejasswi Prakash on ‘Desi Bling’: Rarely do you see such a blend of reality with fiction

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) The makers of the “Desi Bling” on Monday unveiled the trailer of the upcoming reality show, which follows real couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. The actress says it's very different from anything she has done in the past because “rarely do you see such a blend of reality with fiction.”

Speaking about the show, which will premiere from May 20, the Tejasswi said in a statement: “This show has been such a special journey for me. It’s a beautiful window into the glistening world of Dubai, but at the same time, it has all the elements of classic desi masala. Also it's very different from anything I’ve done in the past because rarely do you see such a blend of reality with fiction.”

“ There are emotions, relationships, drama- all of which are bound to keep the viewers hooked. I’m grateful to Netflix and Mazen Laham for taking such a keen interest in our lives.”

From extravagant yacht parties and couture-filled closets to shifting loyalties, emotional confrontations, and explosive social dynamics, the trailer offers a peek into a world where appearances are everything and gossip travels faster than Lamborghinis.

As Karan and Tejasswi navigate this high-stakes ecosystem, the line between glamour and chaos quickly begins to blur.

The trailer also teases glamorous appearances by Tiger Shroff, Shilpa Shetty, Sunny Leone, Vivek Oberoi among many other celebrated names from the Hindi film industry.

Karan said that “Desi Bling” gave him and Tejasswi a chance to step into a world that’s completely different from anything we’ve done before.

He added: “Yes, there’s glamour and luxury, but what really surprised us were the relationships, personalities, and dynamics within this circle. It’s exciting, unpredictable, and very real in many ways. We’re excited for audiences across the world to experience this journey with us on Netflix.”

Produced by Different Productions, the team behind Dubai Bling, Desi Bling also features real estate entrepreneur and ANAX Holding Chairman Satish Sanpal and Tabinda Sanpal; entrepreneur and Decisive Zone CEO Dyuti Parruck, popularly known as Dubai’s ‘Golden Visa guy,’ alongside his wife, social personality Iryna Kinakh.

Mumbai-born, Dubai-based billionaire entrepreneur and luxury real estate figure Rizwan Sajan alongside Adel and Sana Sajan; Mrs UAE World 2022 and Mrs Universe Dubai 2021 Pamela Serena; entrepreneur sisters and content creators Alizey and Lailli Mirza; and astrologer and tarot reader Janvee Gaur.

--IANS

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