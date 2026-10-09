Tej Pratap Yadav accuses wife Aishwarya Rai of chatting with former boyfriend

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Politician and content creator Tej Pratap Yadav, who can be seen in the streaming reality show ‘Rise and Fall’, has shared the reason behind his ongoing divorce and separation battle against Aishwarya Rai.

A clip from the show has now gone viral, and it shows the politician sharing the background of his prolonged legal battle.

He said, “We had a fight. It was a new marriage. We had a fight for three months. We were different. We got married under pressure. I was a minister at that time, Health Minister of Bihar. I didn't feel like going home. Sometimes I stayed at my friend's house. Sometimes I went somewhere else. She wouldn't let me leave the house early”.

He shared that his wife used to scream and shout at him, as he said, “I used to pray at 6 or 7 in the morning. She didn't like it. She told me not to pray. She used to party till 4 or 5 in the morning. I got married in an arranged marriage. I had gone to the Vidhan Sabha. I came back home in the evening. I was entering the bedroom. She was chatting with a boy. She had an ex-boyfriend. She was chatting with him. She was sending him a heart message. She was sending him everything. I saw it all from a distance”.

“One positive thing about me was that whenever she fought, I used to make a video of it. It became our evidence. I put it up in the court. Boys are not always wrong. Girls are also wrong”..

He shared that even today when there’s a fight, and people raise their voice, he gets traumatized.

“That's why whenever there is a fight, I get traumatized”, he added.

Tej Pratap Yadav is the elder son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi. He has remained in the spotlight for his turbulent personal life and strained family relationships. He married Aishwarya Rai in May 2018. The marriage soon encountered serious difficulties, and Tej Pratap filed for divorce within months. The couple’s separation became a widely reported family controversy.

In May 2025, Lalu Prasad Yadav expelled Tej Pratap from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for 6 years and announced that he was severing ties with him as a family member. The decision followed a now-deleted social media post claiming a 12-year relationship with another woman. Tej Pratap subsequently alleged that his account had been hacked and the images manipulated.

--IANS

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