New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi received praise from all corners as he tore up the List A record book with a scintillating 53-ball 204 for India A against the UAE in the ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 in Doha on Tuesday.

Sooryavanshi reached his hundred off 28 balls, in just 6.3 overs, edging out the 29-ball mark set by Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk in 2023 for the quickest century in List A cricket.

The teenager, however, was only getting started as he raced to 150 off 40 deliveries, slashing 19 balls off his own previous record of 59, set while representing Bihar against Arunachal Pradesh last year.

The double-century came up in just 52 balls, almost halving the previous best of 103 balls, which was set by New Zealand batter Chad Bowes while batting for Canterbury against Otago in the Ford Trophy.

During his knock, Sooryavanshi hit seven fours and a whopping 28 sixes - the most by any batter in a List A innings, surpassing D'Arcy Short's previous record of 23 from 2018.

He eventually fell for 204, but not before rewriting the record books.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta posted on X, "Absolute box-office cricket! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, take a bow! 204 runs off 53 balls. 28 sixes. Smashing four world records in a single innings. And he’s just 15!

"Fielders became spectators. Spectators became fielders. A teenager by age, a tornado with the bat! May this young champion continue to scale new heights and make Bharat proud!"

Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari said, "At just, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has turned the cricketing world upside down! A breathtaking off just balls, smashing records and redefining fearless batting. A remarkable display of talent, courage and extraordinary promise. The future of Indian cricket is shining brighter than ever. Keep soaring, champion! The nation celebrates you! "

BJP National president Nitin Nabin added, "What a knock! Had to zoom in on the scorecard because the sixes count looked unreal. Congratulations to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on smashing the fastest double century in List A cricket history! An unbelievable 204 off just 53 balls, with 28 sixes. Best wishes for many more such innings ahead!"

Former cricketer Suresh Raina also lavish praise on the teenager. "A phenomenal talent! A double century at such a young age speaks volumes about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s fearless mindset and extraordinary ability. Keep dreaming big, keep shining, young champion!" he wrote on X.

Mohd. Kaif said, "204 of just 53 balls, 28 sixes. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is not waiting for records to be broken, he is rewriting cricket history. A superstar in the making!"

S. Badrinath said, "Running out of adjectives to describe what Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been doing lately. Keep going and make the country proud!"

--IANS

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