Doha, Nov 24 (IANS) Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi produced a sensational display of power-hitting, smashing a record-breaking 53-ball 204 as India A thrashed the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by seven wickets to seal their place in the semifinals of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 in Doha on Tuesday.

Chasing a target of 250 runs, India A made light work of the run chase, reaching 254/3 in just 14.2 overs, with Sooryavanshi rewriting the record books with the fastest-ever hundred and double hundred in List A cricket.

The 15-year-old reached his century in just 28 balls, surpassing Australia’s Jake Fraser-McGurk, who had scored a 29-ball hundred for South Australia against Tasmania in 2023. Sooryavanshi continued his extraordinary assault to complete 150 in just 40 deliveries before bringing up his maiden double century in any format in only 52 balls.

His innings, which featured 28 sixes and seven fours, also saw him register the most sixes by a batter in a single List A innings. During the 12th over, he smashed four consecutive sixes, with the second taking him to 24 maximums in the innings.

Sooryavanshi eventually departed for 204, but not before putting India A firmly on course for a comprehensive victory. He began the assault alongside Abhishek Sharma, adding 68 runs in just 21 balls for the opening wicket. Abhishek contributed 12 off five deliveries, including two boundaries, before being dismissed.

Sooryavanshi then combined with Prabhsimran Singh for a 40-run stand off just 13 deliveries. Prabhsimran managed only three runs off four balls before Rinku Singh joined the teenager in the middle.

The pair completely dismantled the UAE bowling attack, adding 137 runs in 43 balls for the third wicket. Rinku remained unbeaten on 27, while Kumar Kushagra finished on one not out as the duo added an unbeaten nine runs for the fourth wicket to complete the chase. Zahid Ali, Ibrar Ahmed and Basil Hameed claimed a wicket each for the UAE.

Earlier, after winning the toss and opting to bat, UAE posted 249/8 in their allotted 50 overs, recovering from an early collapse through a century from Harpreet Singh.

UAE were reduced to 20/2 before Harpreet joined Mohammad Shahdad to revive the innings with a 71-run partnership for the third wicket. Shahdad scored 28 before departing.

Harpreet continued to anchor the innings, adding 60 runs with Ethan D’Souza for the fourth wicket.

Captain Basil Hameed then provided valuable support to Harpreet, with the duo stitching together 66 runs for the sixth wicket to take the team towards a competitive total.

Harpreet remained the standout performer with the bat, scoring 130 off 144 deliveries, including 12 fours and four sixes. Basil remained unbeaten on 36.

For India A, Arshad was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets for 43 runs. Harshit Rana, Suryansh Shedge, Harsh Dubey and Shahbaz Ahmed picked up one wicket apiece.

Brief scores:

UAE 249/8 in 50 overs (Harpreet Singh Bhatia 130, Basil Hameed 36*; Arshad Khan 4-43, Shahbaz Ahmed 1-23) lost to India A 254/3 in 14.2 overs (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 204, Rinku Singh 27*; Zahid Ali 1-52, Basil Hameed 1-59) by 7 wickets.

--IANS

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