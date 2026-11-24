New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) In 2016, a young boy from Uttar Pradesh's Agra made headlines in Asia as he became the first Indian racer to win the Asian Karting Championship. Shahan Ali Mohsin was only 12 when he won the Asian title, marking a historic achievement for an Indian young racer, aspiring to dream big.

Now 22, the young driver recently finished in the top 10 in the Asia-Oceania region for Ferrari Driver Academy selection.

Shahan has so far won five Indian Karting National Championships and is an Indian National Car Racing Champion. And when the F4 Indian Championship began in 2023, he won multiple races, becoming the first Indian to win a race in the Championship.

Speaking to IANS, Shahan, who is currently featuring in the Indian Racing League, reflected on his journey, the Asian championship moment, the F4 wins, and how the Ferrari Driver Academy call came for him.

"It's a very long story. I was always a fanatic about cars and motorsports," he told IANS about the start of his journey.

"So, when I was 5-6 years old, I never used to watch cartoons on TV and was always watching Formula 1, GT cars, any sort of racing. And then, my dad… Because normally, I think, all the children are obsessed with cars. But my dad saw that there was something different in me. There's a passion for racing. And then, one of his agents told him that you should put me in karting. He was from the UK.

"So, we never knew what karting is in India, but my dad researched it. Then, we found out about Migo Academy, M-Sport. And then, I went for a training session over there. And then, from there, I started on," said Sahan.

Shahan learnt the ropes quickly and was a National Champion in only his third season. "I mean, I was very… I was luckily quick enough to learn. I was very fast. So, I got the hang of it very early.

"And by the second season, I was already fighting for the championship in karting. And by the third season, I was already the national champion in India. And then, it went on and progressed later on," he said.

The Asian Karting Championship is a moment Shahan keeps close to his heart. That brought him into the limelight, and he later went on to race in single-seaters and has been tasting success.

"I have won in karting in every category in India. I became 2 times national champion in Micromax. Then once in Juniormax and once in Seniormax. And in 2016, I won the Asian Championship also.

"That was a very big step. I mean, I was the first ever Indian in history to do so. It was such a great feeling. I got a lot of great response from the Indian people as well.

"I was so happy to have the Tricolour fluttering on top of the podium. It was such a great feeling for me. And that was a very big step in my career as well. I think that is my biggest achievement till now," he added.

Finances always remain a major challenge in motorsport, and it was no different for Shahan, who didn't have sponsors, but his father stood behind him like a pillar.

"So, in this, I will say my biggest support has been my dad. My family has been my biggest support. Of course, finding sponsors in India is very difficult. And motorsport is such a financial burden, especially because it's probably one of the most expensive sports on the planet. Especially from karting itself.

"Luckily, my dad financed me. Till now, we have done it all. All the financing, he has done himself. We have never gotten any sponsorships. We have talked with a lot of corporate companies.

"I was selected by Ferrari Driver Academy. I was in the top 3 in the Asia-Oceania region. But I didn't get through it. But all of the finances have been done by my dad right now.

"And of course, moving into Formula 3, you are looking at around 3 billion dollars per year. I mean, it's a very big amount of money. So, you need sponsors to progress forward.

"And we are still looking for sponsors if we get. But yeah, my family has always supported me. My father has been like a pillar to me. And that's why I am still racing," he said.

Shahan further reflected on the Ferrari Driver Academy call, which would have put him into Formula 4 after he was selected and did the interviews.

"So, Ferrari Driver Academy was scouting for drivers for the academy in 2018 or 19, I believe. So, they were looking for drivers from the Asia region and Oceania, Australia and New Zealand. So, there were thousands of drivers who had put their portfolio and profile in.

"And I was selected from India. I was the only one selected. I went to the top 10. I went to the top 5. Got an interview with them. Then they were selecting two drivers. And they selected the two drivers from Australia. I was in the top 3. So, I just got left out. But yeah, it was a good feeling. Good interview with them," he said.

Shahan's immediate next aim is to race in Formula Regional, which is the stepping stone between Formula 4 and Formula 3, and his dream remains to be in F1 one day. "And for my career, I think I would prefer to do Formula Regional, which is the next step after Formula 4.

"So, you do Formula 4, (then) Formula 3. But before that, you have to do Formula Regional. So, I think it's like a stepping stone between Formula 4 and Formula 3. So, I am looking for any opportunities if we get them. So, if I do get it, I would love to take a seat in Formula Regional.

"And then towards Formula 3 and then Formula 2. And of course, because for me, the goal is Formula 1. It's a very long step ahead of me. But yeah, that's been the dream since day 1 for me," he said.

--IANS

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