Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Legendary playback singer Kumar Sanu has said that it’s very important for a singer to psychologically read a composer, and understand what their demands are.

The veteran singer spoke with IANS at his house in the Andheri West area of Mumbai during the promotions of his latest song ‘Suniyo Zara’.

He told IANS, “It is very important for a singer to preserve their voice, and their raw talent because every music director has a different style, every music director has a different nature. The music director to whom you are going, you need to understand what he wants, what is his demand. Anu Malik has a different style but he is a very sweet guy. Bappi Lahiri had a different style”.

He further mentioned that the industry, and the working environment gives enough chances to form a conflict but it’s upon creative people to look beyond possible conflict, and do something constructive while collaborating on projects.

He went on, “We have to understand everyone, and as per that we have to portray ourselves. How a person behaves, we should behave that way, otherwise, it will lead to fights. We should not fight, we have to work with love, so, we have to prepare mentally”.

“So, think that we are going to sing, but the one with whom we are going to sing, we have to take care of that also, so, that is very interesting. When I sit in solitude and think about what was happening while working with a music composer, I then analyse it, read them psychologically, and then use my analysis while working with them the next time”, he added.

The singer has shared that Anu Malik may come across as intimidating because that’s his style of working with singers as he wants control over the creative process. Meanwhile, the collaboration between Anu Malik and Kumar Sanu produced some of Bollywood's most memorable soundtracks of the 1990s. Their partnership blended the composer’s catchy, versatile compositions with the singer’s distinctive romantic voice.

--IANS

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