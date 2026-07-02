Technology partnership will become strongest pillar of India-Japan cooperation: PM Modi

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday stated that Japan is an important partner of India, expressing full confidence that the ties between New Delhi and Tokyo will get even stronger in the times to come with technology partnership becoming strongest pillar of cooperation.

“It is wonderful to meet Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in Delhi. Japan is an important partner of India, and we are confident that our ties will get even stronger in the times to come. Our talks today covered the full range of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. The key issues discussed include technology, innovation, AI, defence and security, pharmaceuticals and more,” PM Modi wrote on X after holding discussions with his Japanese counterpart in New Delhi.

“As far as economic linkages are concerned, our goal is clear…in the next ten years, 10 trillion Yen of Japanese investment into India and doubling the number of Japanese companies in India!” PM Modi added.

Both leaders held the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit talks, where they reviewed and strengthened the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation.

“Prime Minister Takaichi and I believe that technology partnership will become the strongest pillar of our cooperation. To realise this vision, we have today issued a Joint Statement in the field of AI. Several leading institutions of India’s AI ecosystem have also signed agreements with their Japanese partners today. We also discussed linkages in energy, people-to-people ties and cooperation in education,” noted PM Modi on X.

PM Takaichi also called India an "important partner "of Japan in realising the Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP).

“India is an important partner for Japan in realising FOIP. With an eye toward the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations next year, Japan and India will contribute to the prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region and, furthermore, the entire international community,” Takaichi wrote on X.

PM Takaichi noted that the evolved version of the "Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP)" that she has advocated and the Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions (MAHASAGAR) that Prime Minister Modi backs share the objective of nurturing the Indo-Pacific into a rich ocean where freedom and prosperity can be enjoyed.

In the meeting, both leaders also exchanged views on regional situations, with a focus on the Indo-Pacific region.

–IANS

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