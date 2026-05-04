May 04, 2026 7:44 PM हिंदी

India-NZ FTA to act as gateway to Oceania with $5 bn trade target by 2031: Report

India-NZ FTA to act as gateway to Oceania with $5 bn trade target by 2031: Report

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) The India‑New Zealand free trade agreement sets a bilateral trade target of $5 billion over five years and will act as a gateway to Oceania positioning India as a primary partner in the Pacific region, a report said on Monday.

The report from Brickwork Ratings said the pact also envisages $20 billion of foreign direct investment into India over 15 years and that near‑term FDI will reportedly target pharmaceuticals, agri‑tech and education.

Emerging technologies and green energy will remain longer-horizon plays in the emerging framework.

The agreement signed on April 27, 2026, secures 100 per cent duty‑free access for Indian exports to New Zealand while opening 70 per cent of India’s tariff lines to New Zealand goods.

The report added that access to New Zealand technology and raw material inputs such as timber, coal and metal scrap could accelerate the next phase of manufacturing and industrial scale-up between the two countries.

“The deal is a structural shift in India‑NZ economic relations, establishing a roadmap toward $5 billion in bilateral trade. Long‑term success depends on effective implementation, supply chain integration, and addressing non‑tariff barriers in subsequent rounds,” said Vikrant Chaturvedi, Associate Director, Brickwork Ratings.

The bilateral trade target set for CY 2031 implies growth in trade between the two countries at a 30 per cent CAGR.

The report highlighted that higher capital inflows and institutional investor participation could support the Indian rupee over the medium term, reducing foreign exchange volatility.

New Zealand’s acceptance of Good Manufacturing Practice inspection reports from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA), and Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (UK MHRA) eliminates duplicate regulatory checks, enabling faster market entry for Indian drug manufacturers.

Further, textiles from India gain the lowest effective tariff rate among major apparel exporters, garnering the sector price competitiveness versus exports from Vietnam and Bangladesh.

Leather exporters in Agra are best positioned for immediate scale, targeting an estimated $50 billion in exports by 2030.

Engineering goods, such as auto ancillaries, machinery, and chemicals, will also gain a cost advantage in NZ.

—IANS

aar/pk

LATEST NEWS

Farah Khan's Mussoorie getaway is all about 'kabhi dhoop, kabhi hailstorm'

Farah Khan's Mussoorie getaway is all about 'kabhi dhoop, kabhi hailstorm'

IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya unwell, Rohit comes in for MI as Surya elects to bowl v LSG

IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya unwell, Rohit comes in for MI as Surya elects to bowl v LSG

PM Modi, HM Shah hail hat-trick mandate in Assam; promise to speed up state's transformation

PM Modi, HM Shah hail hat-trick mandate in Assam; promise to speed up state's transformation

Blockx storms into Top 40, Fils returns to Top 20 in latest ATP Rankings after Madrid Open shake-up (Credit: X/ Arthur Fils)

Blockx storms into Top 40, Fils returns to Top 20 in latest ATP Rankings after Madrid Open shake-up

Three killed, 14 injured in Pakistan's strikes in Afghanistan's Kunar: Taliban (File image)

Three killed, 14 injured in Pakistan's strikes in Afghanistan's Kunar: Taliban

Milind Soman swims from Europe to Africa across the Strait of Gibraltar

Milind Soman swims from Europe to Africa across the Strait of Gibraltar

IPL 2026: We play every match to win, but relaxed mode is over, says Munaf Patel

IPL 2026: We play every match to win, but relaxed mode is over, says Munaf Patel

Ukrainian drones could fly over Moscow on May 9: Zelensky

Ukrainian drones could fly over Moscow on May 9: Zelensky

BCB initiates election process, dissolves regional committees in key overhaul

BCB initiates election process, dissolves regional committees in key overhaul

Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden welcome 3rd baby

Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden welcome 3rd baby