'Always wanted to do something for society': Father on performance of Vijay's TVK in debut election

Chennai, May 4 (IANS) With Tamil Nadu Assembly election trends giving a decisive lead to the newly-formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), clearly reflecting a major shift in the state's political landscape, party chief Vijay's father said that his son "always wanted to do something for the society".

On his son's sterling electoral debut, S.A. Chandrasekhar said: "For more than 20 years, he (Vijay) was planning, and in his mind, he wanted to do something for society. But he was expecting the correct time, so he felt this would be the correct time."

Exhibiting confidence in Vijay's leadership, he asserted: "Now he will be a good leader."

"As a father, as parents, we are very happy as well as emotional," he added.

Chandrasekhar expressed his gratitude to the people of Tamil Nadu for the decisive lead.

"They are hoping for something from my son; we will do everything for Tamil Nadu. He (Vijay) is having so many dreams in his mind, let him do," he told reporters.

Chandrasekhar was hopeful of the TVK forming a government with a majority.

According to the Election Commission website, the TVK chief was leading from both Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East Assembly constituencies, the seats from where he had contested.

Meanwhile, in a major political upset, Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin lost the Kolathur Assembly constituency, marking a significant setback for his party and signalling a dramatic shift in the state’s political landscape.

TVK's V.S. Babu has emerged as the winner from Kolathur, securing 68,419 votes and defeating Stalin by a margin of 7,731 votes.

In another striking victory of the election, TVK candidate Vijay Dhamu, an auto driver, won the Royapuram constituency in North Chennai. He defeated AIADMK strongman and former minister D. Jayakumar and DMK’s Subair Khan, son of former minister Rahman Khan.

The win is being widely seen as a symbol of grassroots empowerment and a clear message from voters seeking change.

As the TVK’s impressive performance became evident, congratulatory messages poured in from across the political and entertainment spectrum.

Actor Kajal Aggarwal lauded Vijay’s “spectacular and resounding victory”, invoking one of his iconic film dialogues to underline the scale of public support.

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh also congratulated Vijay, stating that the results reflect the “evolving aspirations” of Tamil Nadu’s electorate.

--IANS

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