Teams in Asian Games being offered hotel accommodation, says Japan Cricket CEO

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) Participating teams in the Asian Games cricket event are being offered hotel accommodation despite limited room shortages across the host region, according to Naoki Alex Miyaji, the Chief Executive Office (CEO) of Japan Cricket Association (JCA).

Concerns over the teams’ accommodation emerged last week after several top Asian teams questioned the facilities and accommodation arrangements, especially the room sizes, for the men’s and women’s T20 event, scheduled to run from September 19 to October 3.

"The Asian Games is being organised by the organising committee (AINAGOC) in collaboration with the ACC under the OCA. The JCA has provided support in some areas but is not directly involved with it. What I can say is that all parties are working hard to ensure the success of Cricket in the AGs.

"They only had 17 months to prepare and had to start from scratch as there were no Cricket venues of any standard in Aichi Prefecture. Considering the limited time and resources available, ANIAGOC and ACC have worked together to ensure that the playing facilities are suitable.

"I can also assure you that the ACC have been discussing accommodation options with AINAGOC for a long time. The participating teams in Cricket are being offered hotel accommodation. Many other sports are being accommodated in much more limited facilities such as cruise ships or container hotels. The teams are free to arrange their own accommodation if they choose to do so," Miyaji said in a conversation with IANS on Wednesday.

With cricket remaining a niche sport in Japan, fixtures will take place at Korogi Sports Park, a newly developed ground which is a 40-minute train ride away from central Nagoya. Miyaji also eased broader concerns regarding logistics and temporary venue setups for the T20 tournament at a ground which used to be a baseball facility, with pitches being created by curators who manage the surfaces at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

"There are limits on what they can do within these tight limits, but from what I have seen, the playing surface and field will be the best seen in Cricket's inclusion in the AGs. It will be a full size ground with turf and hybrid pitches prepared by the best curators, which Sri Lanka Cricket should be credited for providing," Miyaji said.

"There are both temporary and permanent facilities at the venue. The facilities on the ground are temporary, but ANIAGOC have worked very closely with the ACC for over a year now to ensure that the best facilities are provided within the limited timeline and facility restrictions.

“Despite being temporary, the facilities will provide as comfortable a space as possible for the players and officials. Please note that toilets will be available within the player area. There are also permanent facilities around the ground which will be available to the players," he added.

Miyagi further revealed that the JCA has focused its efforts on engaging the host community ahead of the sport's high-profile appearance in Japan. "The JCA has mainly been focused on engaging with the local community. We have taken Cricket to many schools and shopping centres which have received great enthusiasm. Thanks to the full support of Nissin City, we are confident that the local community will be 100 percent behind the AGs.

"We have organised many international matches and tournaments in Japan. From that experience, I can tell you that we will have many concerns leading into events with the intention of making whatever improvements possible so that we deliver the best possible tournament. I am sure all parties are working with the same spirit of working together to ensure that the AGs is a great success."

"Cricket will be one of the largest sports in the AGs. It will also be the first time the top cricket teams of Asia will be playing in Japan. We will be supporting AINAGOC and the ACC so the tournament is a success and attracts new audiences to the sport in Japan," he concluded.

--IANS

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