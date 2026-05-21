Team bonding, role clarity key to T20 Mumbai League title defence, says Maratha Royals' captain Lad

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) Team bonding and clarity of roles will be the cornerstones of MSC Maratha Royals' title defence in the upcoming T20 Mumbai League, said their captain and senior Mumbai batter Siddhesh Lad. The upcoming edition of the tournament will be held from June 1-13 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

"The key point was, I think our team had bonded really well last season before the tournament. I remember we played five practice games, and out of five practice games, we lost all five before the tournament. But still, there was a belief in the team, and the bonding was really nice.

"In the team, we had identified each and every player, and I think we were fortunate to have the right team combination from the first game because we didn't make a lot of changes in the tournament - that really helped us.

“I think we had different players performing in every other game. So we didn't have only one or two players who performed, but we had every other player who performed in each and every game, and that helped us to win as a team," Lad said in an exclusive conversation with IANS on Thursday.

Lad was the second-highest run-getter in the 2025 season with 242 runs in seven games at a strike-rate of 134.44. With the squad currently engaged in practice games, Lad said match simulations and team bonding sessions are the key to replicating that cohesion ahead of the new season.

"So right now, if you see, we've been playing a lot of practice games where we get used to the tournament. After that, we've got some match simulations, and we've got team bonding sessions. So we are doing a bit where we can gel well as a team to go out and perform," he added.

Lad also credited former India assistant coach and current Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Abhishek Nayar, who was part of the support staff last season, for fostering an environment where young players knew their roles and could express themselves freely.

"It was unbelievable. Also, Abhishek Nayar was with us last season. He really helped us. He's a very experienced coach in T20 cricket, and we had a great support staff last year. The responsibility was on my shoulders to win the tournament.

"I think the only reason was that Abhishek helped us to create an environment where the young players can come out and perform, and they knew their roles. Everyone was given that clarity.

“I feel the same is for this year too - we want to go with a clear mindset going into the tournament. As a support staff member and as the captain, we know the right balance. I know the right players who can perform under pressure situations, and this is what we are trying to do, and that is why we are playing a lot of practice games where we can identify our players," he added.

While the foundations remain the same, Lad acknowledged that defending the title brings its own set of pressures and challenges, with rival teams now far better prepared to tackle them. "The preparation has been great. Last season, going into the tournament, I think we were underdogs, but we won the tournament. We need to defend it this year, as we have a champion tag with us going into the season.

“So there is a little bit of pressure because we want to defend our title. But with that, we are always trying to keep the environment where all our young players can come out and perform in a pressure situation.

"Of course, being defending champions, now every team knows what your team does, who your players are, because it was the first season after a gap. So now every team knows the strengths and weaknesses of each player. It will be challenging for us as a team and also as individuals because everyone knows what you do and what you don't do," he elaborated.

On the broader significance of the tournament as a launchpad for emerging talent, Lad was effusive in his praise for the competition. "I feel it is one of the biggest platforms for any young player to come out and perform. We have seen a lot of players performing in the Mumbai T20 League who have also gone on to play in the IPL.

“So, after IPL also, and then if you want to make a mark in the Mumbai Ranji team, if you do well, if you impress the selectors, if you impress the scouts, you never know your life can change anytime.

“So, I think it is the biggest platform for the youngsters, and I am very thankful to MCA that they have taken this initiative. Even if it is in the 1st week of June or 2nd week of June, where there is rain expected, but they are very clear that they want this tournament to be held so that the young players can benefit from this," he added.

Lad signed off by welcoming the inclusion of the women’s version of the league. "I think after winning the ODI World Cup, we have seen the women have made all of India proud. I feel they should be given the same support as the men's cricket because they have equal talent and potential.

“If we have tournaments like the Mumbai T20 League, where women are playing, there will be a lot of motivation for other young girls who will be motivated by this. We will see more and more players coming up who will make Mumbai and India proud."

--IANS

nr/bsk/