May 21, 2026 7:00 PM हिंदी

Mo Salah headlines Egypt's FIFA World Cup preliminary squad

Mohamed Salah headlines Egypt's FIFA World Cup preliminary squad. Photo credit: FIFA

Cairo, May 21 (IANS) Ahead of the nation's final training camp this month, the Egyptian Football Association has announced a preliminary 27-player squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026, with coach Hossam Hassan's selection highlighting a core group of ever-present stars, including Mohamed Salah, Omar Marmoush, Trezeguet, and Mohamed Abdelmonem.

Of the 27 players from the preliminary squad, only 26 players are to be selected after the friendly match against Russia scheduled for May 28, as part of the preparations for the 2026 World Cup, which is scheduled to start on June 11.

The squad also contained some surprises, most notably the absence of Nantes forward Mostafa Mohamed, as well as the omission of Zamalek players Mohamed Shehata and Nasser Mansi.

Coach Abdelmonem also named five potential debutants among his selection, including highly-rated teenage forward Hamza Abdelkareem, who is on loan at Barcelona B, as well as ENPPI forward ​​Aqtay Abdullah.

Egypt are preparing to take part in the World Cup for the fourth time in their history. They are in Group G and will face Belgium (June 15), New Zealand (June 22), and Iran (June 27).

Egypt’s record at the FIFA World Cup has been modest, as the national team have struggled to translate their continental success onto the global stage. Across three appearances, Egypt have played seven matches, losing five and drawing two.

Salah is set to represent Egypt at the tournament in the USA, Mexico, and Canada following the conclusion of his iconic Liverpool career at the end of the club campaign.

Despite a glittering club career filled with trophies and individual awards in England and across Europe, Salah’s relationship with silverware at the international level remains incomplete. While Egypt are Africa’s most successful nation with seven continental titles, Salah has never lifted the Africa Cup of Nations trophy.

Egypt squad:

Goalkeepers: Mohamed Alaa, Mohamed El Shenawy, Mostafa Shobeir, El Mahdy Soliman

Defenders: Hossam Abdelmagid, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Tarek Alaa, Ahmed Fatouh, Karim Hafez, Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim, Rami Rabia

Midfielders: Emam Ashour, Marwan Attia, Nabil Emad, Hamdi Fathi, Haitham Hassan, Mohannad Lashin, Mahmoud Saber, Mahmoud Hassan, Mostafa Zico, Ahmed Sayed

Forwards: Aqtay Abdullah, Hamza Abdulkarim, Ibrahim Adel, Omar Marmoush, Mohamed Salah

--IANS

bc/bsk/

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