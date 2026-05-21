May 21, 2026 7:01 PM हिंदी

Sharvari flew to Punjab for research of ‘Main Vapas Aaunga’ but ended up doing ‘touristy things’ with her mom

Sharvari flew to Punjab for research of ‘Main Vapas Aaunga’ but ended up doing ‘touristy things’ with her mom

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sharvari, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Main Vapas Aaunga’, has shared she went to Punjab with her mother to get acclimatized with the land and the culture. However, both of them ended up doing “touristy things”

She also shared that she approaches every novel thing with the enthusiasm of a “first bencher”. The actress spoke with IANS along with her co-actor Vedang Raina, and auteur Imtiaz Ali during the promotions of the film in the city.

The actress comes from a Maharashtrian background. When asked how it was for her to explore the culture of Punjab and live vicariously through her character of a Punjabi woman in the film, she said, “It was exciting at first. But as I started exploring, there was so much more to learn. And I've always been this first bencher in life, who loves making notes and writing and researching. It's still a part of my process because I feel like I have had the habit of doing it in school. But I remember when Imtiaz sir and I spoke about this film. I wanted to go to Punjab before we even started talking about this film or started reading the film together. I wanted to know more about the land, the people, the food”.

She further mentioned, “Imtiaz sir speaks so much about Punjab. I feel like him and Punjab is a love story of its own. So I really wanted to be able to contribute to that because I felt like I was lacking the minute I was hearing things from him. And I said I needed to go there and experience this first hand”.

“So I convinced my mom. My mom and I both went on a trip to Punjab. And we did all the touristy things. From eating food to going to all the monuments to going to the partition museum. And I did this purely not thinking that it would be for research. But to just go to a place and be able to visit the place. And give it the opportunity so that I fall in love with it. And I really, really did. I think that the people in Punjab are the most heartwarming people”, she added

'Main Vapas Aaunga' is set to release in cinemas on June 12, 2026.

--IANS

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