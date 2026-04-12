April 12, 2026 2:56 PM हिंदी

TCS suspends employees in Nashik case, reaffirms zero-tolerance policy on harassment

TCS suspends employees in Nashik case, reaffirms zero-tolerance policy on harassment

New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) Tata Consultancy Services on Sunday said it has suspended employees under investigation in connection with the Nashik case and is fully cooperating with authorities.

The IT major reiterated its zero-tolerance stance on harassment and coercion, stating that further action will be based on the outcome of the ongoing inquiry.

The India’s largest IT services exporter has come under scrutiny after multiple FIRs were registered over alleged incidents of sexual harassment and religious conversion at its Nashik unit.

According to reports, a total of nine FIRs have been filed in connection with the case. The controversy began in March when a woman accused a colleague of maintaining a physical relationship with her on the false promise of marriage.

During the course of the investigation, the police uncovered additional complaints, leading to eight more FIRs related to similar allegations.

The company has responded by reiterating its “zero-tolerance” policy towards any form of harassment or coercion.

In an official statement, TCS said it acted swiftly after becoming aware of the matter. The employees under investigation have been suspended, and the company confirmed it is cooperating fully with law enforcement authorities.

It added that further action will depend on the outcome of the ongoing probe.

So far, at least six employees have been arrested in connection with the case. The arrests were made based on intelligence inputs received by the Nashik Police Commissioner’s office.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has taken note of the developments, calling the matter “very serious.” He also commended the Nashik police for their prompt response.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to carry out a detailed probe. The police are also questioning a human resources official based in Pune.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are expected to take further action based on the findings of the SIT.

--IANS

pk

LATEST NEWS

EAM Jaishankar calls on UAE President, expresses gratitude for ensuring well-being of Indian community

EAM Jaishankar calls on UAE President, expresses gratitude for ensuring well-being of Indian community

Gaikwad will feel at ease with two points on the board for CSK: Faf du Plessis

Gaikwad will feel at ease with two points on the board for CSK: Faf du Plessis

Hema Malini calls Asha Bhosle's demise a loss that can 'never be compensated'

Hema Malini calls Asha Bhosle's demise a loss that can 'never be compensated'

'A timeless voice, irreplaceable legacy': Cricket fraternity mourns the demise of legendary singer Asha Bhosle

'A timeless voice, irreplaceable legacy': Cricket fraternity mourns the demise of legendary singer Asha Bhosle

'One or two games don't define us': Axar motivates DC players after back-to-back losses in IPL 2026

'One or two games don't define us': DC skipper Axar motivates teammates after back-to-back losses

TCS suspends employees in Nashik case, reaffirms zero-tolerance policy on harassment

TCS suspends employees in Nashik case, reaffirms zero-tolerance policy on harassment

ACB officials hold strategic meeting with new head coach Richard Pybus

ACB officials hold strategic meeting with new head coach Richard Pybus

Trinamool's focus on appeasement politics evident in budgetary allocations, says PM Modi

Trinamool's focus on appeasement politics evident in budgetary allocations, says PM Modi

IPL 2026: Overton deserved Player of the Match award in CSK’s win over DC, opines Jaffer

IPL 2026: Overton deserved Player of the Match award in CSK’s win over DC, opines Jaffer

Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Karan Johar & others pay heartfelt tribute to late Asha Bhosle

Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Karan Johar & others pay heartfelt tribute to late Asha Bhosle