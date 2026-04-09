TCS attrition edges up to 13.7 pc in Q4 FY26 even as headcount rise

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday reported a slight rise in last‑12‑months attrition rate to 13.7 per cent in the fourth quarter (Q4), up from 13.5 per cent a year earlier.

The tech giant also saw its headcount increase by 2,356 employees in the March quarter to 5,84,519, up from 5,82,163.

"Women make up 35.2 per cent of total employee strength," the software services firm said, adding that employee headcount dipped by 30,906 from the first quarter of FY26, after the restructuring program.

It added that on an annual basis the headcount declined by 23,460 employees from 6,07,979 in the previous year.

“We are pleased to implement annual salary increases across all grades effective 1st April. In Q4, we continued to invest in a future‑ready workforce with strong additions across experienced talent and campus hires,” said Sudeep Kunnumal, Chief HR Officer.

“Building an AI‑first culture and equipping our people with AI‑ready skills remained a key priority in FY26 and will continue into FY27, as we align closely with our customers’ evolving needs,” he added.

In July 2025, TCS had announced plans to cut its workforce by 2 per cent in FY26, particularly the middle and senior management.

The company reported a 12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit for the January–March quarter (Q4 FY26).

The major IT player had posted a profit of Rs 13,718 crore, compared to Rs 12,224 crore in the year-ago period (Q4 FY25), according to its exchange filing.

The IT major’s consolidated revenue from operations also saw healthy growth, increasing 9.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 70,698 crore, compared to Rs 64,479 crore in Q4 FY25.

On a sequential basis, TCS reported an even sharper improvement, with profit jumping 28.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), while revenue rose 5.4 per cent.

Commenting on the results, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director K Krithivasan said the company has now delivered its third consecutive quarter of sequential growth.

—IANS

aar/na