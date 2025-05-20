May 20, 2025 1:55 PM हिंदी

Taylor Swift's ‘Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)’ surprises fans in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

Los Angeles, May 20 (IANS) Pop icon Taylor Swift's fans have massive expectations from her upcoming music, and she seems to be serving them a generous portion.

The fans got a first taste of what to expect as "Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)” was featured in a new episode of "The Handmaid’s Tale".

Swifties have been anticipating the announcement of “Reputation (Taylor’s Version)” since it became eligible for her to re-record in November 2022, reports 'Variety'.

It currently marks the longest gap between re-records in her discography, as she last released “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” in October 2023, and along with “Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version),” it will be one of the last of her two albums viable for re-recording from her prior Big Machine Records contract.

In an interview with Time in 2023, Swift spoke about revisiting the album, calling the vault tracks “fire". “It’s a goth-punk moment of female rage at being gaslit by an entire social structure”, she said of the original project. “I think a lot of people see it and they’re just like, Sick snakes and strobe lights”.

As per 'Variety', there’s been recent chatter that Swift could be gearing up for the official announcement of “Reputation (Taylor’s Version)” at the American Music Awards on May 26.

On her official merch site, fans noticed that the home page was reorganized as Apparel, Music, Accessories, and Sale, and wouldn’t you know it, the first letters spell out AMAs.

“Reputation”, which is Swift’s sixth album, was initially released in November 2017. The project spawned a string of hit singles including “Look What You Made Me Do”, “Ready For It?”, “End Game”, “Gorgeous” and “Delicate”.

