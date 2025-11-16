November 16, 2025 7:48 PM हिंदी

Taylor Swift to shoot next music video in London

Taylor Swift to shoot next music video in London

Los Angeles, Nov 16 (IANS) Pop icon Taylor Swift has chosen the British capital, London for her next music video. The singer-songwriter is set to fly to London to serve a delectable music treat to her fans.

The 35-year-old singer will reportedly be in the UK next week to work on a promo for her ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’ track ‘Elizabeth Taylor’, because she wanted to "pay homage" to the titular late actress by honouring her early life in the city, reports ‘Female First UK’.

A source told ‘The Sun’, “Taylor is super excited to be back in London filming for her new music video. Elizabeth Taylor is a British icon and Taylor wants to pay homage by shooting scenes in the capital. Taylor has always written about her love for London, and the video will capture different locations around the city”.

As per ‘Female First UK, Dame Elizabeth, who died in 2011 aged 79, was born in Hampstead, north London, and her childhood home has a blue plaque commemorating the fact she lived there before her family moved to Los Angeles when she was seven years old.

Taylor Swift previously revealed she was drawn to the eight-times married screen legend after the Cleopatra actress' son, Chris Wilding, compared her to his mom in an interview.

In a video posted on TikTok, the singer explained, "My parents sent me this clip of Elizabeth Taylor’s son saying something very flattering, that if there were one person he might compare to his mother in the modern day, in terms of persona, and the chaos around us, he said it would be me. I was so flattered by that”.

‘The Fate of Ophelia’ singer bounced ideas off her fiance Travis Kelce as she was working on lyrics for the track.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

New champions emerge in National Racing Championship (Credit: FMSCI)

New champions emerge in National Racing Championship

‘Chaiwala’ became PM because of the Constitution, says Chandrababu Naidu

‘Chaiwala’ became PM because of the Constitution, says Chandrababu Naidu

Piyush Goyal exhorts domestic plastics industry to double exports

Piyush Goyal exhorts domestic plastics industry to double exports

NIA arrests Kashmiri owner of car used in Delhi blast

NIA arrests Kashmiri owner of car used in Delhi blast

Corporate Bond issuances rise 8 pc to Rs 6.3 lakh crore in FY26: SBI Research

Corporate bond issuances rise 8 pc to Rs 6.3 lakh crore till October this fiscal: SBI report

‘Will face dire consequences’: Tej Pratap’s warning to ‘traitors’ after Rohini cuts ties with family

‘Will face dire consequences’: Tej Pratap’s warning to ‘traitors’ after Rohini cuts ties with family

Nepal's insurance regulator orders freezing assets of terror groups

Nepal's insurance regulator orders freezing assets of terror groups

Taylor Swift to shoot next music video in London

Taylor Swift to shoot next music video in London

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta campaigns for BJP candidates in MCD bypoll

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta campaigns for BJP candidates in MCD bypoll

Blue Tigers brace for fierce and competitive game in Bangladesh (Credit: AIFF)

Blue Tigers brace for fierce and competitive game in Bangladesh