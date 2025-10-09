October 09, 2025 4:21 PM हिंदी

Taylor Swift speaks up on fiance Travis Kelce’s hilarious mix-up

Los Angeles, Oct 9 (IANS) Even the best of us make Freudian slips. Pop icon Taylor Swift has shared that her fiance Travis Kelce once mixed up the names of Hugh Grant's wife and Greta Gerwig.

The 14-time Grammy-winning singer reflected on the hilarious mixup at the Eras Tour, when her fiance thought the ‘Heretic’ actor's wife was actually the ‘Barbie’ director, reports ‘People’ magazine.

In June 2024, Grant, 65, attended the second Eras Tour date in London, where he met Kelce, 35, in the VIP tent. Swift made the revelation on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’.

According to Swift, 35, the Kansas City Chiefs player met Grant's wife, Anna Eberstein, too, whom he thought was the Lady Bird director. He then proceeded to congratulate Eberstein on his favorite Gerwig film, ‘Barbie’.

As per ‘People’, Kelce even made an "I'm just Ken" joke while pointing at Swift and didn't know until after the show that he was actually speaking with Grant's very confused wife. After the tent party, Kelce told Swift he had such a great time and met all these celebrities, including Grant.

He didn't mention Gerwig though, which puzzled Swift, she told Seth Meyers. When she heard Gerwig didn't respond to the "I'm just Ken" joke, she thought that maybe Gerwig had just heard the "I'm just Ken" joke one too many times. Kelce explained to Swift that Gerwig and Grant were dancing really closely all night and "had all these inside jokes”, which led him to believe they might be making a movie together.

"They kind of seem like they're like soulmates”, Swift recalled Kelce telling her. "The tea is crazy tonight, Travis”, Swift told him.

Meanwhile, Kelce told Swift he had a great time dancing with family. Swift then saw a bunch of videos of Kelce dancing with Gerwig, so Swift told Kelce it looks like she did enjoy the joke.

