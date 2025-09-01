Tata Motors’ domestic sales dip 2 pc in August, EVs clock record numbers

Mumbai, Sep 1 (IANS) Tata Motors on Monday reported that its total domestic sales dropped by 2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 68,482 units in August, compared to 70,006 units in the same month previous year.

According to the company’s statement, total sales including exports stood at 73,178 units, slightly higher than 71,693 units recorded in August 2024.

The decline in domestic performance came mainly from the passenger vehicle (PV) segment, which saw sales fall 7 per cent to 41,001 units, down from 44,142 units previous year.

In contrast, commercial vehicles (CV) performed strongly. Domestic CV sales rose 6 per cent to 27,481 units, while total CV sales including exports jumped 10 per cent year-on-year to 29,863 units.

Medium and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses, also recorded growth, with domestic sales at 13,405 units against 12,008 units in August 2024.

Despite the dip in overall passenger vehicle numbers, Tata Motors’ electric vehicle (EV) portfolio continued to shine.

The company recorded its highest-ever monthly EV sales at 8,540 units, marking a 44 per cent jump compared to August previous year.

Tata Motors said the record reflects growing consumer confidence in EVs and the accelerating shift towards green, zero-emission mobility.

Total passenger vehicle sales, including exports and EVs, stood at 43,315 units in August 2025, down 3 per cent from 44,486 units in the year-ago period.

Tata Motors said it remains focused on expanding its EV offerings and strengthening its commercial vehicle business, even as passenger car demand saw some moderation during the month.

Meanwhile, last month, the Indian automobile manufacturer announced that it has re-entered South Africa's passenger vehicle market after six years, launching three SUVs and an entry-level compact hatchback.

“Our return to South Africa marks a significant milestone in Tata Motors’ global journey. We are excited to bring our new-generation of vehicles -- engineered with cutting-edge technology, uncompromising safety, and modern design -- to a market that values safety, quality and innovation. With Motus as our preferred partner, we are confident in delivering a superior ownership experience that resonates with South African consumers and contributes meaningfully to the local economy,” Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said on August 20.

