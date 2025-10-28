October 28, 2025 4:31 PM हिंदी

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles marks its biggest unveil in GCC, introduces Euro 6 trucks

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles on Tuesday launched its biggest-ever product showcase in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, introducing a full range of Euro 6-compliant trucks and buses designed specifically for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

The event, held in Dubai, marks a major milestone for Tata Motors as it strengthens its presence in the region.

The new lineup includes both passenger and cargo vehicles built to meet the growing transport and infrastructure needs of the MENA market.

The company aims to support the region’s development with cleaner, more efficient, and advanced mobility solutions.

Asif Shamim, Head of International Business at Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, said the company shares a long-standing relationship with the region.

“For over six decades, we have been partners in progress with the MENA region. As the region continues to grow and diversify, there is an increasing need for smarter and more efficient mobility solutions,” he said.

Tata Motors unveiled several new buses under its passenger range. The LPO 1622 bus, available in both 11-meter and 12-meter versions, comes with multiple seating layouts suitable for school and staff transport.

It is powered by a Cummins engine and equipped with features like ABS, Electronic Stability Control, Cruise Control, and advanced air conditioning.

The Starbus Prime LP 716, a 28-seater model with a 3.3-litre engine, and the Ultra LPO 916, a 33-seater bus, were also introduced to offer safe and comfortable transport options for institutions and companies.

For cargo transport, Tata Motors presented its new Ultra range of trucks, which cover a range of 7–19 tonnes. These vehicles are designed for city logistics and last-mile delivery.

For heavy-duty and long-distance applications, the company showcased the Prima series.

The Prima 3430.T, with a 6.7L Cummins engine producing 300 HP, is built for long-haul operations.

The Prima 3330.K tipper is designed for construction and mining needs. The Prima 4440.S AMT, featuring an automatic transmission, offers a fatigue-free driving experience for long trips, while the Prima 4040.T is suited for logistics and equipment transport.

The launch comes at a time when Tata Motors is undergoing a corporate restructuring. Its commercial vehicle arm, TML Commercial Vehicles Limited, will soon be renamed Tata Motors Limited after receiving regulatory approvals.

The newly formed company’s shares will be listed on Indian stock exchanges once the process is complete.

--IANS

pk

