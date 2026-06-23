June 23, 2026 1:26 PM हिंदी

Tara Sutaria embraces her Parsi side, searches for egg on in-flight menu at 6 AM

Tara Sutaria embraces her Parsi side, searches for egg on in-flight menu at 6 AM

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Actress Tara Sutaria gave fans a humourous glimpse into her Parsi side during an early morning flight.

Taking to her social media account, the actress shared a picture of herself browsing through an in-flight menu, looking out for an egg filled food item.

Sharing the picture, Tara wrote, "Tell me you're Parsi without telling me you're Parsi," followed by, "tries to find eggs on the in flight menu at 6 am."

In the picture, Tara can be seen seated comfortably by the window on an aircraft, dressed in a chic black outfit paired with dark sunglasses.

Earlier too, Tara had given a glimpse of her inner Parsi by tapping into her inner baker.

She had made some fresh scones and treated her fans to a glimpse of her homemade delights.

Sharing pictures of lip-smacking delicacies topped with clotted cream and jam, Tara had written, “Decided I’d bake fresh scones and clotted cream from scratch!”.

In the picture, the actress, without revealing her face, was seen holding a delicate plate with two golden-brown scones generously layered with thick clotted cream and a dollop of berry jam.

Tara further added a playful touch to her post and wrote, “Parsi pro max” and further shared, “(can’t believe I baked these scones and made the cream in 45 minutes )”.

On the professional front, Tara made her Bollywood debut opposite Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday in 'Student of the Year 2'.

She later went on to star in movies such as 'Marjaavaan', 'Tadap', 'Ek Villain Returns' and 'Apurva'.

Before entering the Bollywood industry, Tara had already made a name for herself through many television shows and was also known for her singing abilities.

On the personal front, Tara has often made headlines for rumoured to be dating Veer Pahariya.

Reports now suggest that the two have parted ways but neither Tara nor Veer has officially confirmed or commented on the speculation.

The actress, a few months ago, was also seen at the Cannes Film Festival, where she made a stylish appearance on the red carpet.

–IANS

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