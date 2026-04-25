Tara Sharma takes a trip down memory lane, shares ‘Page 3’ throwback inspired by Zeenat Aman

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Bollywood actress Tara Sharma took a trip down memory lane as she revisited her time while shooting for her iconic movie Page 3.

She delighted fans by sharing a nostalgic throwback picture from the movie and revealed revealed that her look in the movie’s party song was inspired by the iconic style of Zeenat Aman, especially her vibe from the cult song Dum Maro Dum.

In the picture, Tara is seen sporting a retro look with a bold headband across her forehead.

She wrote, “Haaha just found this! My look in the party song of our film #page3 .. #Inspired by the amazing @thezeenataman ji and #dummarodum by legendary @asha.bhosle ji. The song was #kuamedoobjaugi.”

She added, “Was flipping through one of my many photo albums and chanced upon this, so figured a good #flashbackfriday . Grateful I was always taking photos. Even before phone cameras and digital.”

She further talking highly of the legendary actress Zeenat Aman, Tara wrote, “Zeenatji I saw your post in the original look so couldn’t resist. I am not a patch on you ofcourse but was tickled by the pic. Onward and upward touch wood. staysafepage3.”

Talking about Page 3, the movie that released in 2005, was directed by Madhur Bhandarkar.

It featured an ensemble cast including Konkona Sen Sharma, Atul Kulkarni, Boman Irani, and Sandhya Mridul, Tara Sharma and others.

The movie explored the glamorous yet superficial world of high society and Page 3 culture through the eyes of a journalist, who goes on to shed light on hidden realities behind celebrity lifestyles.

The critically acclaimed film went on to win the National Film Award as well.

Talking about Tara Sharma, the actress has been a part of many movies such as Om Jai Jagadish, Saaya, Masti and others.

On the personal front, Tara got married to entrepreneur Roopak Saluja in 2007.

–IANS

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