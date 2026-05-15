Nitin Gadkari tells Shekhar Suman he scored 52 percent in metric due to the Emergency

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari shared that the Emergency affected his studies, leading him to score 52 percent in his metric and 49.26 percent in science, because of which he was disqualified from getting admission into engineering.

Gadkari will be seen on Shekhar Suman’s new late-night talk show, Shekhar Tonite. In a candid interaction, Gadkari opens up about how he once failed to secure admission into engineering despite it being his family’s biggest dream for him.

That helped him become the man associated with seven remarkable infrastructure world records, including multiple Guinness World Records under his leadership.

Gadkari says, “Let me reveal something honestly… I’ve got the label of a ‘Doctor,’ but I am not that scholarly. Back in 1975, when I was in HSC, my sisters, my mother, my father, and everyone wanted me to become an engineer. And I got involved in working against the Emergency. The atmosphere at the time was extremely turbulent. Many people went to jail.

He further added, "It affected my studies badly. I scored 52% in matric and only 49.26% in science, because of which I was disqualified from getting admission into engineering. And today, I hold seven world records, related to roads, tunnels, bridges, highways, and expressways."

The Emergency in India was a 21-month period from 1975 to 1977 when the late former prime minister Indira Gandhi declared a state of emergency across India by citing internal and external threats to the country.

Created by Adhyayan Suman and produced by Dharmesh Sangani, the show premieres on May 15 on YouTube.

Shekhar had told IANS about what he intends to accomplish with his latest creative attempt. The actor said that he wishes to represent people and ask questions on their behalf to some influential people in society with the power to make a change.

He told IANS, "The Ram inside every person takes him to Ayodhya after his exile. A truth that pulls him towards itself. This show was famous for that only. To speak frankly, to speak the truth, to attack the system, to awaken the people."

"I have been seeing for a long time what is happening in society, what is happening with democracy, what is happening in the country; many people should raise their voice against it. And raising your voice doesn't mean that you start abusing them. That is wrong.”

“I am very much against it. You can confront people in a respectful way. So, through a good show, a powerful show, I want to raise all those things. I have to represent people and ask politicians or actors their questions," he went on to add.

--IANS

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