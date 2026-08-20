Tanishaa Mukerji calls Kajol her ‘Prince’ as she channels Cinderella in a fun reel

Mumbai, August 20 (IANS) Actress Tanishaa Mukerji recently treated her social media followers to a fun and playful reel, describing her elder sister and actress Kajol as her “Prince”.

In the video, Tanishaa can be seen channeling Cinderella as she lip-syncs to a viral voiceover video. Dressed in a green saree paired with a pink blouse, she completed her look with traditional jewellery.

Sharing the reel on her social media account, Tanishaa wrote, “I’m Cinderella and my Prince is Kajol!”

Kajol and Tanishaa, daughters of veteran actress Tanuja and late filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee, are separated by around three-and-a-half years. Kajol was born on August 5, 1974, is the elder of the two, while Tanishaa was born on March 3, 1978.

For the uninitiated, Tanishaa has often spoken about their sibling equation and has described the sisters as a “Tom and Jerry” duo.

During Durga Pooja, a few years ago both the sisters were seen getting into an argument in front of the paparazzi and public.

Tanuja, who was standing right there, was seen scolding both her daughters.

Earlier this month, on Kajol’s 52nd birthday, Tanishaa shared a candid picture with her elder sister on her social media account and penned a heartfelt note.

She wrote, “My darling Kaddy may we always be laughing through life! Happy Birthday my beautiful sis. Love you!”

On the work front, Tanishaa made her acting debut with the 2003 thriller Sssshhh.... She went on to feature in films including Popcorn Khao! Mast Ho Jao, Neal ’n’ Nikki, Tango Charlie, Sarkar, Unnale Unnale, One Two Three and Sarkar Raj. Her performance in Sarkar marked one of the notable phases of her early film career.

She later expanded her presence on television with reality shows. In 2013, Tanishaa participated in Bigg Boss 7, where she emerged as the first runner-up. She subsequently appeared on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and later participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

–IANS

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