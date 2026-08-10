'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' must come first: CM Vijay to move special resolution in Assembly today

Chennai, Aug 10 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay is set to move a special resolution in the State Legislative Assembly on Monday seeking to make it mandatory for 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu', the state invocation song, to be rendered first at all government functions.

The resolution assumes political significance amid controversy over the rendition of Vande Mataram at official functions attended by the Governor, an issue that has triggered protests and political debate in the state.

Through the resolution, the Vijay government seeks to establish a uniform protocol under which Tamil Thai Vazhthu will be accorded precedence at official events organised by the state government and institutions under its control.

The proposed protocol is expected to apply to functions conducted at educational institutions, government offices, public sector undertakings and other state-run establishments.

Under the proposed arrangement, Tamil Thai Vazhthu will be rendered at the beginning of such programmes. The move comes against the backdrop of differences over the ceremonial protocol followed at events attended by the Governor.

The rendition of Vande Mataram before Tamil Thai Vazhthu at some programmes has drawn objections from political quarters, with critics arguing that the established convention regarding the state invocation should be respected.

The special resolution is expected to formally reiterate the importance accorded to Tamil Thai Vazhthu at official events and remove ambiguity over the order in which ceremonial songs should be rendered.

Members belonging to various political parties are expected to participate in the discussion when the Chief Minister tables the resolution in the Assembly.

Legislators are likely to express their respective parties’ positions on the issue before the House takes up the resolution for adoption.

The government is expected to seek consensus among all parties, given the cultural and political significance attached to Tamil Thai Vazhthu in Tamil Nadu.

The resolution is expected to be adopted unanimously after the debate, signalling the Assembly’s collective support for ensuring that the Tamil invocation occupies the first place in the ceremonial protocol at state government functions.

The move could also establish clearer guidelines for future official programmes, including those attended by constitutional authorities, and prevent further disputes over the sequence of invocation songs at government events.

--IANS

aal/dpb