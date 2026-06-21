'Talking to Rohit bhai gives me confidence': Jaiswal after match-winning ton against Afghanistan

Chennai, June 21 (IANS) Young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal credited senior batter Rohit Sharma for helping him develop his white-ball game after his unbeaten century powered India to a nine-wicket win over Afghanistan in the third ODI and completing a 3-0 series sweep at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday.

Jaiswal smashed an unbeaten 110 off 86 balls, his second ODI hundred in just three innings, while Rohit made 79 as the duo shared a 170-run opening partnership to help India chase down 219 with 128 balls to spare.

Reflecting on his growing understanding of the 50-over format, Jaiswal revealed that frequent conversations with Rohit have played a key role in his development.

“White-ball cricket demands a different mindset. And the best way to improvise that aspect is by talking to someone like Rohit Bhai. I have had a lot of conversations with him during this series, and even before the third ODI, we had some great chats,” Jaiswal told Jio Hotstar.

“I keep asking him questions about how to read situations, how to play different bowlers, and how to handle pressure in the middle overs. He always gives me amazing answers. His advice helps me a lot during my innings. I feel more confident when I know what to expect. I am really enjoying this learning process,” he added.

The left-handed opener said he does not differentiate much between formats and instead focuses on adapting his game according to the team’s requirements.

“I don’t think too much about which format I am playing. My focus is always on what the team needs from me and how I can prepare for that. Whether it’s Test cricket, T20s, or ODIs, I make sure I adapt my game accordingly.”

“The communication with the support staff and Gautam Gambhir sir has been very clear. They have helped me understand my game better. I am really enjoying the process. Everyone is putting in the hard work, and that creates a good environment.”

Jaiswal also highlighted the positive atmosphere within the Indian dressing room, saying the success of his teammates motivates him to improve further.

“I have been really enjoying watching the success of all my teammates. I learn a lot just by observing them – how they prepare, how they handle pressure, and how they perform in different situations.”

“The environment in the dressing room is really positive. Everyone supports each other, and we genuinely enjoy each other’s success. I think that is the best part of this team. That kind of culture makes you want to work harder and be better.”

Looking ahead, Jaiswal said India have already started preparing for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027, though the team remains focused on taking things one game at a time.

“The preparation for the 2027 ODI World Cup has already begun. Everyone in the squad knows their role and what they need to work on. We know that the World Cup is the bigger picture, but we can’t get ahead of ourselves. For now, I am just enjoying the moment and taking it one game at a time,” he added.

India’s victory was set up by Prasidh Krishna’s maiden ODI five-wicket haul of 5-23, which helped bowl out Afghanistan for 218 despite captain Hashmatullah Shahidi’s fighting century.

Jaiswal then capped off a memorable series with another commanding hundred as India completed a clean sweep and secured their first ODI series win under captain Shubman Gill.

--IANS

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