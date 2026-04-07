Tabu shares how Asha Bhosle surprised her with a guitar at her doorstep

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) Bollywood actress Tabu on Tuesday afternoon, recalled one of the best moments of her life, when legendary singer Asha Bhosle gifted her a guitar on her birthday.

Calling it as the most memorable day of her life, Tabu shared a few pictures of herself with Asha Bhosle, on her social media account.

The actress in the pictures is seen kissing Asha Bhosal’s hand out of affection and warmth.

In another picture, she is seen hugging the legendary singer and in the other picture, Asha Bhosle is seen holding the guitar that she gifted to the talented actress.

Tabu, recalling her emotional experience, wrote on her social media account, “Tell me of your most memorable days..

Tell me of the moments you will never forget.

Tell me what moves you the most..

Tell me of your most prized possessions.

It was my birthday in November and there it was,through my door..this beauty ..this guitar..Ashaji’s gift to me.”

She added, “Words could never hold the gratitude I feel..

I love and admire you more than I can say,Ashaji..

Through your songs we felt love and longing..pain and passion..

I will hold on to this for life and

Someday soon I hope I can play your songs to you on this.

@asha.bhosle.”

Talking about the stalwart singer Asha Bhosle, she has been a part of the music industry for over 7 decades, and has delivered thousands of songs, with multiple languages out together.

Talking about Tabu, the actress with each project, has proven her acting prowess.

She has been a part of Bollywood for over three decades.

The actress is all set for her upcoming movie Bhoot Bangla that also stars Akshay Kumar.

–IANS

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