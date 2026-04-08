April 08, 2026 10:54 PM हिंदी

Table tennis: World No. 1s Wang, Sun lead China in World Team Championships in London

World No. 1s Wang, Sun lead China in the upcoming ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in London. Photo credit:

Beijing, April 8 (IANS) China announced on Wednesday its roster for the upcoming ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in London, with top-ranked Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha among those selected in the squad for the mega event.

The 10 players to represent China are Wang Chuqin, Lin Shidong, Zhou Qihao, Xiang Peng, and Liang Jingkun in the men's team, and Sun Yingsha, Wang Manyu, Chen Xingtong, Kuai Man, and Wang Yidi in the women's team.

On the men's side, Wang and Lin qualified directly through past results or world ranking, while Zhou and Xiang secured their places through the team trial. The coaching group decided to give the final spot to 29-year-old Liang, reports Xinhua.

Wang Hao, head coach of the men's team, said the decision was made after discussion within the coaching group and consultation with qualified players and experts.

"Liang's experience, stability, and performance in crucial matches at the World Championships and Asian Championships are obvious. Though he didn't achieve good results after the Asian Championships due to injury, his form began improving after rehabilitation," Wang said.

Speaking of the team world championships campaign, Wang said, "The competition is always intense on the men's side, and we have seen the rapid progress of players from other teams. We cannot take the title for granted and need to go all out for it."

For the women's team, Sun and Wang Manyu qualified directly, while Chen, Kuai, and Wang Yidi secured their places through the team trial.

"They are the five highest-ranked players within the team and represent the highest level of the team," said women's team head coach Ma Lin.

"This is the first team competition after the new coaching group was established. Hopefully, everyone can do well in preparation and competition and deliver a satisfying result," chief coach Qin Zhijian noted.

China has won 11 consecutive men's team titles and six straight women's team titles in the tournament.

The World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in London will be held from April 28 to May 10.

--IANS

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