T20 World Cup: India was so scared in 2022 semis that they forgot to play freely, says Finch

New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) Though India go into the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup as the defending champions, their turnaround in form in the shortest format came after they suffered a ten-wicket thrashing to England in the 2022 semifinal in Adelaide.

Australia's World Cup-winning captain, Aaron Finch, recalled that India’s mental state was led by fear of losing and that ultimately cost them the match. "India was so scared of losing that semifinal that they did not allow themselves to play freely. You are disappointed when you are knocked out.

“But after the dust settles, you plan backwards. You put things in place, set small markers, and agree on where you should be at each stage. Then you just keep ticking those off as you go," Finch said in the second episode of the ‘Rise of Champions’ series on JioHotstar.

Former England captain Eoin Morgan, who was commentating on that semifinal, recalled the visible shift in India's approach during the crucial clash. "Anytime India comes to a World Cup, the level of expectation is always there to win it. The India vs England semifinal was painted to be an absolute spectacle of a game.

“What unfolded, about ten overs into India's batting, I remember turning to Sunil Gavaskar in the commentary box and asking where this bravery, this courage, this fearless style of play that India had played with in the tournament under Rohit Sharma recently, where'd it gone?" he said.

After that defeat, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar highlighted changes in the team’s selection philosophy during that tournament. "One advantage I looked forward to was Rohit picking a more predictable playing eleven, like Mahendra Singh Dhoni did. Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri had an unbelievable knack of surprising you with the playing XI in almost every game," he said.

Finch also emphasised the value of fresh perspectives in team dynamics. "Change isn't always a bad thing. There are times when even just a fresh voice, whether it's a captain or coach, can be a really beneficial ingredient for the rest of the group," he said.

Coming to India's 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup campaign, where Rohit & Co dominated the tournament before falling to Australia in the final in Ahmedabad, former captain Sunil Gavaskar credited Rohit Sharma's aggressive batting approach for setting the tone at the top. "India got off to a flying start with Rohit Sharma scoring most of the runs. He set an example for others to play in that way and keep the scoreboard moving," he said.

But Manjrekar suggested that India's meticulous planning backfired in the final. "I was very proud of that Indian team that played in the 2023 ODI World Cup because it looked like the best team in the world. India, with Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid, tried to control things off the field a little too much. The pitch they chose was a blunder. We saw that batters like Suryakumar Yadav are not the same when the pace is taken off on a slow pitch," Manjrekar said.

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh attributed the loss in the final to mental pressure affecting the team's concentration. "I think that was the pressure of playing a big final. The expectation to win shifted their focus. Their focus drifted, and that is why we fell behind in that match," he said.

Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden delivered perhaps the most pointed assessment of India's home ODI World Cup final defeat. "Everyone just celebrated that India would win easily at home. They forgot it is a sports field and there are two teams racing.

“One was better prepared. They are a dominant team, but losing the World Cup at home is a huge loss. I don't know how you move on from that. With 1.4 billion people, you should beat anyone on the planet," he said.

